Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akorn, Inc.    AKRX

AKORN, INC.

(AKRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akorn Announces Launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has launched its first-to-market generic of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%.

Douglas Boothe, Akorn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This launch underscores our ability to execute on development and manufacturing of complex ophthalmic suspensions.  With the launch of this first-to-market generic, we are pleased to offer patients additional treatment options for ocular inflammation.”

According to IQVIA, U.S. sales of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5% were approximately $90 million for the twelve months ended April 2019.

Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5% is indicated for the treatment of post-operative inflammation following ocular surgery and the treatment of steroid responsive inflammatory conditions of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea and anterior segment of the globe such as allergic conjunctivitis, acne rosacea, superficial punctate keratitis, herpes zoster keratitis, iritis, cyclitis, selected infective conjunctivitis, when the inherent hazard of steroid use is accepted to obtain an advisable diminution in edema and inflammation.  

About Akorn
Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" about, among other things, Akorn's expectations regarding product offerings, commercial launch timing and other goals and plans that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the Delaware court’s recent decision against Akorn on Akorn’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally, (ii) the risk that ongoing or future litigation related to the court’s decision may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability, (iii) the outcome of the investigation conducted by Akorn with the assistance of outside consultants, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn and any actions taken by Akorn, third parties or the FDA as a result of such investigations, (iv) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts, including FDA and other regulatory agency approvals and actions, if any, (v) the timing and success of product launches, (vi) difficulties or delays in manufacturing, (vii) Akorn’s increased indebtedness and compliance with certain covenants and other obligations under the Standstill Agreement, which create material uncertainties and risks to its growth and business outlook, (viii) Akorn’s obligation under the Standstill Agreement to enter into a Comprehensive Amendment that is satisfactory in form and substance to the Lenders, (ix) Akorn’s obligation under the Standstill Agreement to pay certain fees and expenses and increased interest margin, (x) such other risks and uncertainties outlined in the risk factors detailed in the “Risk Factors” of Akorn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2019), Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019 (filed with the SEC on May 7, 2019) and in other subsequent Akorn filings with the SEC. Readers should carefully review these risk factors, and should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this press release. Akorn undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes or developments.

Investors/Media:
(847) 279-6162
Investor.relations@akorn.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKORN, INC.
07:01aAkorn Announces Launch of Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.5%
GL
06/25AKORN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
06/25Akorn Receives FDA Warning Letter
GL
05/30AKORN : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
05/30AKORN INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
05/30Akorn to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
GL
05/21AKORN : Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.1%
AQ
05/21AKORN : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/20AKORN : Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.1%
AQ
05/20AKORN : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 693 M
EBIT 2019 38,3 M
Net income 2019 -129 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
EV / Sales 2020 0,00x
Capitalization 648 M
Chart AKORN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akorn, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Boothe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Christopher C. Young Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Duane A. Portwood CFO & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.41.59%648
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.02%376 620
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.78%240 245
PFIZER-1.51%238 672
MERCK AND COMPANY9.33%215 086
NOVARTIS19.83%208 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About