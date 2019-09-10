Log in
AKORN, INC.

(AKRX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/10 04:00:00 pm
3.32 USD   +22.96%
05:52pAKORN : Form 8-k
PU
05:47pAKORN : September 2019 Akorn Investor Presentation
PU
08/26Akorn Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%
GL
Akorn : FORM 8-K

09/10/2019 | 05:52pm EDT
Form 8-K - Current report:
SEC Accession No. 0001144204-19-044171
Filing Date
2019-09-10
Accepted
2019-09-10 17:24:37
Documents
34
Period of Report
2019-09-10
Items
Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 9.01: Financial Statements and Exhibits

Document Format Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
1 FORM 8-K tv529146_8k.htmiXBRL 8-K 24055
2 EXHIBIT 99.1 tv529146_ex99-1.htm EX-99.1 31454
3 GRAPHIC image_001.jpg GRAPHIC 101312
4 GRAPHIC image_002.jpg GRAPHIC 345634
5 GRAPHIC image_003.jpg GRAPHIC 183213
6 GRAPHIC image_004.jpg GRAPHIC 188887
7 GRAPHIC image_005.jpg GRAPHIC 229187
8 GRAPHIC image_006.jpg GRAPHIC 171248
9 GRAPHIC image_007.jpg GRAPHIC 245236
10 GRAPHIC image_008.jpg GRAPHIC 212840
11 GRAPHIC image_009.jpg GRAPHIC 219835
12 GRAPHIC image_010.jpg GRAPHIC 197343
13 GRAPHIC image_011.jpg GRAPHIC 202652
14 GRAPHIC image_012.jpg GRAPHIC 221886
15 GRAPHIC image_013.jpg GRAPHIC 89584
16 GRAPHIC image_014.jpg GRAPHIC 168774
17 GRAPHIC image_015.jpg GRAPHIC 177864
18 GRAPHIC image_016.jpg GRAPHIC 214875
19 GRAPHIC image_017.jpg GRAPHIC 263993
20 GRAPHIC image_018.jpg GRAPHIC 82454
21 GRAPHIC image_019.jpg GRAPHIC 159048
22 GRAPHIC image_020.jpg GRAPHIC 283294
23 GRAPHIC image_021.jpg GRAPHIC 183212
Complete submission text file 0001144204-19-044171.txt 5945083

Data Files

Seq Description Document Type Size
24 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION SCHEMA akrx-20190910.xsd EX-101.SCH 3178
25 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION LABEL LINKBASE akrx-20190910_lab.xml EX-101.LAB 33476
26 XBRL TAXONOMY EXTENSION PRESENTATION LINKBASE akrx-20190910_pre.xml EX-101.PRE 21953
27 EXTRACTED XBRL INSTANCE DOCUMENT tv529146_8k_htm.xml XML 3587
Mailing Address 1925 W. FIELD COURT, SUITE 300LAKE FOREST IL 60045
Business Address 1925 W. FIELD COURT, SUITE 300LAKE FOREST IL 60045 847-279-6100
AKORN INC (Filer) CIK: 0000003116 (see all company filings)

IRS No.: 720717400 | State of Incorp.: LA | Fiscal Year End: 1231
Type: 8-K | Act: 34 | File No.: 001-32360 | Film No.: 191086231
SIC: 2834 Pharmaceutical Preparations
Assistant Director 1

Disclaimer

Akorn Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:51:03 UTC
