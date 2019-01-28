Log in
AKORN, INC. (AKRX)

AKORN, INC. (AKRX)
News

Akorn : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

01/28/2019 | 07:59pm EST

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

AKORN INC [ AKRX ]

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

X

Director

Officer (give title below)

10% Owner

Other (specify below)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Exhibit 24 - Power of Attorney

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

/s/ Joseph Bonaccorsi, Attorney-In-Fact Date

** Signature of Reporting Person

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

01/28/2019

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Exhibit 24.1

POWER OF ATTORNEY

Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Duane Portwood and Joseph Bonaccorsi, or either of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  • (1) prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersigned's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;

  • (2) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in theundersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Akorn, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;

  • (3) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the SEC and any stock exchange or similar authority; and

  • (4) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 21 day of January, 2019.

/s/ Thomas Moore

Signature

Thomas Moore

Print Name

Disclaimer

Akorn Inc. published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:58:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 706 M
EBIT 2018 -164 M
Net income 2018 -223 M
Finance 2018 546 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 -0,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 526 M
Chart AKORN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akorn, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Boothe Chief Executive Officer
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Duane A. Portwood CFO & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Ronald M. Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.23.60%526
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.64%343 910
PFIZER-6.90%235 712
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.95%220 816
NOVARTIS1.88%219 196
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.53%189 697
