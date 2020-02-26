Akorn Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results and Recent Developments
Net revenue was $162 million, an increase of $9 million, or 5.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Net loss was $81 million compared to a net loss of $215 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA was $18 million compared to $(20) million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Reached an agreement with our lenders to execute a sale of Akorn’s business, potentially using Chapter 11 protection, as previously disclosed on the Company’s Form 8-K filed on February 12, 2020.
Douglas Boothe, Akorn’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our fourth quarter and full year 2019 results reflect the operational progress achieved throughout the course of the year. As we move forward through the sale process, we will continue to fulfill contractual obligations to suppliers and customers and deliver safe and effective pharmaceutical products for patients that depend on them.”
Summary Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019:
Akorn reported net revenue of $162.3 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of $8.9 million, or 5.8%, as compared to net revenue of $153.4 million for the three month period ended December 31, 2018. The increase in net revenue in the period was primarily due to increases of $8.7 million and $4.4 million in organic revenue and new products, respectively, partially offset by a decline in discontinued products revenue of $4.2 million. The $8.7 million increase in organic revenue was due to approximately $14.5 million, or 9.8% of favorable price variance primarily due to price increases on certain exclusive products partially offset by $5.8 million, or 3.9% in volume decline. The volume decline was principally due to the effect of competition on a number of products, including Myorisan® and Amicar® Tablets.
Consolidated gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 was $59.8 million, or 36.9% of net revenue, compared to $25.2 million, or 16.5% of net revenue, in the corresponding prior year quarter. The increase in the gross profit percentage was principally due to favorable price and decreased costs associated with FDA compliance related improvement activities, partially offset by unfavorable product mix.
GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was $(80.7) million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(215.0) million, or $(1.71) per diluted share, in the same quarter of 2018. Including a net adjustment of $71.9 million to net income for non-GAAP items, adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2019 were $(0.07), compared to $(0.29) in the same quarter 2018, after a net adjustment of $179.2 million to net income for non-GAAP items.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was $(42.5) million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $(174.1) million for the fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the operations of the Akorn business, was $17.6 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $(19.9) million for the fourth quarter 2018. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Summary Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2019:
Akorn reported net revenue was $682.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a decrease of $11.6 million, or 1.7%, as compared to net revenue of $694.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The decrease in net revenue in the period was primarily due to $19.4 million and $4.2 million decline in discontinued products revenue and organic revenue, respectively, partially offset by $12.0 million increase in net revenue from new products. The $19.4 million decline in discontinued products was primarily due to the product Methylene Blue. The $4.2 million decline in organic revenue was due to approximately $81.1 million, or 12.2%, in volume declines mostly offset by $76.9 million, or 11.6% of favorable price variance primarily due to price increases on certain exclusive products. The volume decline was principally due to the effect of competition on a number of products, including Amicar® Tablets, Fluticasone Rx, Nembutal and Clobetasol Cream as well as supply shortfalls from the continued production ramp-up at our Somerset manufacturing facility.
Consolidated gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $252.7 million, or 37.0% of revenue, compared to $246.0 million, or 35.4% of revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in the gross profit percentage was principally due to favorable price partially offset by unfavorable product mix and increased costs associated with FDA compliance related improvement activities.
GAAP net loss for 2019 was $(226.8) million, or $(1.80) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(401.9) million, or $(3.21) per diluted share, for 2018. After a net adjustment of $205.2 million to net income for non-GAAP items, adjusted diluted earnings per share for 2019 were $(0.17), compared to $(0.19) for 2018, after a net adjustment of $378.2 million to net income for non-GAAP items.
EBITDA was $(148.1) million for 2019, compared to $(309.5) million for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the performance of the Akorn business, was $78.2 million for 2019, compared to $49.3 million for 2018. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement Akorn’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as “adjusted” or “non-GAAP adjusted”) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables, including (1) EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA, (3) adjusted net loss, (4) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (5) net debt, and (6) net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio. These non-GAAP measures adjust for certain specified items that are described in this release. The Company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures is helpful in understanding its past financial performance and potential future results. The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to comparable GAAP measures.
Akorn’s management uses these measures in analyzing its business and financial condition. Akorn’s management believes that the presentation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures provide investors greater transparency into Akorn’s ongoing results of operations allowing investors to better compare the Company’s results from period to period.
Investors should note that these non-GAAP financial measures used to present financial guidance are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Investors should also note that these non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and; therefore, have limits in their usefulness to investors. In addition, from time-to-time in the future there may be other items that the Company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; likewise, the Company may in the future cease to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Akorn in this press release and the accompanying tables may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by the Company’s competitors and other companies.
Set forth below is the definition of each non-GAAP financial measure as used by the Company in this press release and a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net loss before net interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, is calculated as follows:
Net loss, (minus) plus:
Interest expense, net Provision (benefit) for income taxes Depreciation and amortization Non-cash expenses, such as impairment of long-lived assets, share-based compensation expense, and amortization of deferred financing costs Other adjustments, such as legal settlements, restatement expenses and various merger and acquisition-related expenses, employee retention expense, legal and financial advisory fees, fixed asset impairment, executive termination expenses, data integrity investigations & assessment, gain on disposal of fixed assets, and Fresenius transaction & litigation
Adjusted EBITDA is deemed by the Company to be a useful performance indicator because it includes an add back of non-cash or non-recurring operating expenses that have no impact on continuing cash flows as well as other items that are not expected to recur and therefore are not reflective of continuing operating performance.
Adjusted net (loss), as defined by the Company, is calculated as follows:
Net (loss), (minus) plus:
Amortization expense Non-cash expenses, such as impairment of long-lived assets, share-based compensation expense, and amortization of deferred financing costs Other adjustments, such as legal settlements, restatement expenses and various merger and acquisition-related expenses, employee retention expense, legal and financial advisory fees, fixed asset impairment, executive termination expenses, data integrity investigations & assessment, gain on disposal of fixed assets, and Fresenius transaction & litigation Less an estimated tax (benefit) provision, net of the benefit from utilizing net operating loss carry-forwards effected for the adjustments noted above
Adjusted diluted (loss) per share, as defined by the Company, is equal to adjusted net (loss) divided by the actual or anticipated diluted share count for the applicable period. The Company believes that adjusted net (loss) and adjusted diluted (loss) per share are meaningful financial indicators, to both Company management and investors, in that they exclude non-cash income and expense items that have no impact on current or future cash flows, as well as other income and expense items that are not expected to recur and therefore are not reflective of continuing operating performance.
Net debt, as defined by the Company, is gross debt including Akorn’s term loan less cash and cash equivalents.
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio, as defined by the Company, is net debt divided by the trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.
The shortcomings of non-GAAP financial measures as guidance or performance measures are that they provide a view of the Company’s results of operations without including all events during a period. For example, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account the impact of capital expenditures on either the liquidity or the financial performance of the Company and likewise omits share-based compensation expenses, which may vary over time and may represent a material portion of overall compensation expense. Adjusted net (loss) does not take into account non-cash expenses that reflect the amortization of past expenditures, or include share-based compensation, which is an important and material element of the Company’s compensation package for its directors, officers and other key employees. Due to the inherent limitations of non-GAAP financial measures, investors should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures as presented in this press release.
AKORN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUES
$
162,257
$
153,386
$
682,429
$
694,018
Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles, included within operating expenses below)
102,450
128,139
429,723
448,002
GROSS PROFIT
59,807
25,247
252,706
246,016
Selling, general and administrative expenses
84,781
69,800
273,871
279,749
Research and development expenses
9,957
10,867
37,500
47,321
Amortization of intangibles
9,375
13,487
39,765
53,472
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
15,955
—
Impairment of intangible assets
18,749
118,088
29,497
231,086
Litigation rulings, settlements and contingencies
(19,075
)
8,870
44,179
22,814
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
103,787
221,112
440,767
634,442
OPERATING (LOSS)
(43,980
)
(195,865
)
(188,061
)
(388,426
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(16,014
)
(1,304
)
(31,554
)
(5,216
)
Interest expense, net
(18,703
)
(13,569
)
(69,353
)
(45,900
)
Other non-operating income, net
384
1,378
1,190
1,360
(LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(78,313
)
(209,360
)
(287,778
)
(438,182
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,347
5,678
(61,008
)
(36,273
)
NET (LOSS)
$
(80,660
)
$
(215,038
)
$
(226,770
)
$
(401,909
)
NET (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
NET (LOSS), BASIC AND DILUTED
$
(0.64
)
$
(1.71
)
$
(1.80
)
$
(3.21
)
SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC AND DILUTED
126,146
125,083
125,977
125,383
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS):
Net (loss)
$
(80,660
)
$
(215,038
)
$
(226,770
)
$
(401,909
)
Unrealized holding (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities, net of tax of $1 and $6 for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(2
)
(12
)
(5
)
(21
)
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
512
3,866
(667
)
(8,001
)
Pension liability adjustment (loss) gain, net of tax of $787 and $389 for the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
(3,213
)
(1,541
)
(3,100
)
(1,529
)
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)
$
(83,363
)
$
(212,725
)
$
(230,542
)
$
(411,460
)
AKORN, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share Data)
December 31,
2019
2018
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
144,804
$
224,868
Trade accounts receivable, net
134,173
153,126
Inventories, net
170,047
173,645
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
31,023
32,180
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
480,047
583,819
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
295,533
334,853
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
Goodwill
267,923
283,879
Intangible assets, net
215,801
284,976
Right-of-use assets, net - Operating leases
22,445
—
Other non-current assets
6,890
7,730
TOTAL OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
513,059
576,585
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,288,639
$
1,495,257
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade accounts payable
$
44,958
$
39,570
Accrued royalties
5,956
6,786
Accrued compensation
13,005
19,745
Current portion of long-term debt (net of deferred financing costs)
843,328
—
Accrued administrative fees
31,725
36,767
Current portion of accrued legal fees and contingencies
23,673
52,413
Current portion of lease liability - Operating leases
2,290
—
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
20,652
15,542
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
985,587
170,823
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Long-term debt (net of non-current deferred financing costs)
—
820,411
Deferred tax liability
225
566
Uncertain tax liabilities
2,633
49,990
Long-term lease liability - Operating leases
22,021
—
Long-term portion of accrued legal fees and contingencies
33,000
—
Pension obligations and other liabilities
10,881
9,601
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
68,760
880,568
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,054,347
1,051,391
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Preferred stock, $1 par value —5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018
—
—
Common stock, no par value — 150,000,000 shares authorized; 126,145,832 and 125,492,373 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018
595,521
574,553
Accumulated deficit
(333,938
)
(107,168
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
(27,291
)
(23,519
)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
234,292
443,866
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,288,639
$
1,495,257
AKORN, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands)
Year ended December 31,
2019
2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net (loss)
$
(226,770
)
$
(401,909
)
Depreciation and amortization
70,300
82,805
Impairment of intangible assets
29,497
231,086
Goodwill impairment
15,955
—
Fixed asset impairment and other
39,894
6,135
Amortization of debt financing costs
31,554
5,216
Non-cash stock compensation expense
21,281
21,503
Non-cash interest expense
3,626
—
Deferred income taxes, net
(339
)
(37,396
)
Other
(32
)
421
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
18,879
(11,627
)
Inventories, net
3,877
9,694
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,075
)
3,847
Other non-current assets
1,229
(3,120
)
Trade accounts payable
5,490
(5,002
)
Accrued legal fees and contingencies
4,260
24,120
Uncertain tax liabilities
(47,357
)
9,690
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(7,188
)
(4,357
)
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(36,919
)
(68,894
)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from disposal of assets
132
30
Payments for intangible assets
(87
)
(50
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(30,447
)
(69,111
)
NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(30,402
)
(69,131
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
—
546
Stock compensation plan withholdings for employee taxes
(313
)
(777
)
Payments of contingent acquisition liabilities
—
(4,793
)
Debt financing costs
(12,263
)
—
Lease Payments
(352
)
(14
)
NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(12,928
)
(5,038
)
Effect of changes in exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
62
(1,032
)
(DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(80,187
)
(144,095
)
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR
225,794
369,889
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF YEAR
$
145,607
$
225,794
AKORN, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Net (LOSS) to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
NET (LOSS)
$
(80,660
)
$
(215,038
)
$
(226,770
)
$
(401,909
)
ADJUSTMENTS TO ARRIVE AT EBITDA:
Interest expense, net
18,703
13,569
69,353
45,900
Amortization expense
9,380
13,487
39,825
53,472
Depreciation expense
7,683
8,217
30,475
29,333
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,347
5,678
(61,008
)
(36,273
)
EBITDA
$
(42,547
)
$
(174,087
)
$
(148,125
)
$
(309,477
)
NON-CASH AND OTHER NON-RECURRING INCOME AND EXPENSES
Impairment of fixed assets and other
29,509
6,081
39,894
6,058
Amortization of deferred financing costs
16,014
1,304
31,554
5,216
Impairment of intangible assets
18,749
118,088
29,497
231,086
Non-cash stock compensation expense
5,246
4,304
21,281
21,503
Impairment of goodwill
—
—
15,955
—
(Gain) on disposal of fixed assets
(2
)
—
(32
)
(201
)
Litigation rulings, settlements and contingencies
(19,075
)
3,870
44,179
17,814
Legal and financial advisory fees
4,877
—
16,425
—
Data integrity investigations & assessment
1,327
6,021
12,006
28,420
Fresenius transaction & Securities Class Action Litigation
1,817
8,315
7,952
42,939
Employee retention expense
1,264
(12
)
6,420
366
Executive termination expenses
401
6,455
1,236
6,455
Merger and acquisition-related expenses
6
22
33
121
Restatement expenses
—
(272
)
(26
)
(1,018
)
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
17,586
$
(19,911
)
$
78,249
$
49,282
The table below sets forth expenses included in Net (loss) that have not been included as adjustments to arrive at EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding table.
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
FDA compliance related expenses
$
7,738
$
12,517
$
35,145
$
22,251
Failure to supply penalties (recorded as a contra-revenue)