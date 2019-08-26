Log in
AKORN, INC.

(AKRX)
Akorn Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%
AKORN : Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%
08/12AKORN : Form 8-K
Akorn Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%

08/26/2019

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced that it received a new Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%. The product is manufactured at Akorn’s Amityville, New York manufacturing facility.

According to IQVIA, U.S. sales of Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15% were approximately $18 million for the twelve months ended June 2019.

Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15% is indicated for the relief of the symptoms of seasonal allergic rhinitis in patients 6 years of age and older and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients 6 years of age and older.

About Akorn
Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com.

Investors/Media:
(847) 279-6162
Investor.relations@akorn.com

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 701 M
EBIT 2019 51,2 M
Net income 2019 -254 M
Debt 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,28x
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 341 M
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,30  $
Last Close Price 2,70  $
Spread / Highest target 307%
Spread / Average Target 133%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Boothe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Christopher C. Young Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Duane A. Portwood CFO & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.-20.35%341
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.02%337 101
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.69%237 836
MERCK AND COMPANY11.16%217 478
NOVARTIS17.56%204 739
PFIZER-21.33%189 936
