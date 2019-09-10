Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akorn, Inc.    AKRX

AKORN, INC.

(AKRX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/10 04:00:00 pm
3.32 USD   +22.96%
05:52pAKORN : Form 8-k
PU
05:47pAKORN : September 2019 Akorn Investor Presentation
PU
08/26Akorn Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akorn : September 2019 Akorn Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

September 2019

Cautionary Note Regarding

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our stabilization, transformation, return to profitability, higher value opportunities, R&D investment targets, completion of cGMP improvements, quality systems and compliance activities, cost reduction initiatives, improved operational performance, financial guidance, margin improvement, future growth, financial results, business operations, products, and prospects. When used in this document, the words "will," "target," "expect," "continue," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "could," "would," "strives" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A number of important factors could cause actual results of the Company and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the Delaware Court of Chancery's October 1, 2018 decision against the Company and the Delaware Supreme Court's December 7, 2018 order affirming the Chancery Court's decision on the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally, (ii) the risk that ongoing or future litigation against the defendants or related to the court's decision may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability, (iii) the outcome of the investigation conducted by the Company, with the assistance of outside consultants, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at the Company and any actions taken by the Company, third parties or the FDA as a result of such investigations, (iv) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts, including FDA and other regulatory agency approvals and actions, if any, (v) the timing and success of product launches, (vi) difficulties or delays in manufacturing, (vii) the Company's increased indebtedness and obligation to comply with certain covenants and other obligations under its standstill agreement with its first lien term loan lenders (the "Standstill Agreement"), (viii) the Company's obligation under the Standstill Agreement to enter into a comprehensive amendment that is satisfactory in form and substance to the first lien term loan lenders, (ix) the risk that the holders of a significant number of shares may opt out of and elect not to participate in or be bound by the Securities Class Action Settlement Agreement, (x) the risk that the Securities Class Action Settlement Agreement may not obtain the necessary approval by the court or may be terminated in accordance with its terms, (xi) the risk that insurance proceeds, common shares or other consideration contemplated to be exchanged pursuant to the proposed settlement is not available at the appropriate time and (xii) such other risks and uncertainties outlined in the risk factors detailed in Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2019) and in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019) and June 30, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019) and other risk factors identified from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Readers should carefully review these risk factors, and should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Non-GAAP Measures

In this presentation, we refer to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company believes is helpful in evaluating the performance of its business. Please see "Appendix" for important disclosures regarding Adjusted EBITDA.

2

Akorn is executing a significant turnaround

Business

Transformation

Growth Phase

Stabilization

and Return to

Headwinds

Profitability

2012-2016

2017-2018

2019

2020+

  • Strengthening the foundation and improving operational results
  • Improving financial results and cash flow generation
  • Increasing R&D efficiency and bolstering new product pipeline

Initial steps have been taken to stabilize the business and focus on

long-term profitable growth

3

Akorn Today

Diversified portfolio of generic,

Lake Forest, Illinois

branded, over-the-counter

Company

(OTC) and animal health

headquarters

products

Strong pipeline of

4 manufacturing

pending ANDAs

facilities

~1800 employees

Product mix focused

globally

on alternate dosage

forms

Akorn is a leading specialty pharma player in attractive niche markets

4

Experienced Leadership Team

Douglas Boothe

Duane Portwood

Joseph Bonaccorsi

Jonathan Kafer

President and CEO

EVP and CFO

EVP and General Counsel

Chief Commercial Officer

18 years in pharma.

4 years at Akorn.

17 years in healthcare, 10 at Akorn.

26 years in pharma, 4 at Akorn.

Prior experience: Impax, Perrigo,

Prior experience: Home Depot,

Prior experience: Option Care,

Prior experience: Allergan, Teva,

Actavis

Wrigley, PwC

Walgreens

Xanodyne

Christopher Young

Dandy Dorado-Boladeres

Jennifer Bowles

Bill Ostrowski

EVP, Global Operations

EVP, Global Quality

SVP, Corporate Strategy and IR

SVP, Chief Information Officer

25 years in pharma.

21 years in pharma.

13 years in pharma, 7 at Akorn.

18 years in pharma.

Prior experience: Alvogen, Actavis,

Prior experience: American Regent,

Prior experience: Wockhardt, Atofina,

Prior experience: Pernix, Actavis,

Alpharma

Allergan, Teva, Actavis

ExxonMobil

Fujitsu

Industry veterans focused on quality, compliance,

and long-term profitable growth

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Akorn Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 21:46:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKORN, INC.
05:52pAKORN : Form 8-k
PU
05:47pAKORN : September 2019 Akorn Investor Presentation
PU
05:27pAKORN INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26AKORN : Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%
AQ
08/26Akorn Receives FDA Approval for Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.15%
GL
08/12AKORN : Form 8-K
PU
08/12AKORN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
08/02AKORN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/02AKORN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/01AKORN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 701 M
EBIT 2019 51,2 M
Net income 2019 -254 M
Debt 2019 665 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,57x
P/E ratio 2020 -16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,39x
Capitalization 341 M
Chart AKORN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akorn, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,30  $
Last Close Price 3,32  $
Spread / Highest target 231%
Spread / Average Target 89,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Boothe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Christopher C. Young Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Duane A. Portwood CFO & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.-21.83%341
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.65%335 042
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.63%234 507
MERCK AND COMPANY9.24%213 714
NOVARTIS19.66%204 849
PFIZER-15.62%203 709
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group