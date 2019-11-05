Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Akorn, Inc.    AKRX

AKORN, INC.

(AKRX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Akorn to Present at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 07:00pm EST

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. Mountain Time, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the investor relations portion of Akorn's website at http://investors.akorn.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location for 90 days following the event.

About Akorn
Akorn, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com.

Investors/Media:
(847) 279-6162
Investor.relations@akorn.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKORN, INC.
07:00pAkorn to Present at the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
GL
10/31AKORN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
10/31AKORN : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31AKORN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
10/31Akorn Provides Preliminary Third Quarter 2019 Results
GL
10/15AKORN : Receives FDA Approval for Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP, 0.05%
AQ
10/14AKORN : Receives FDA Approval for Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion USP (Augment..
AQ
10/14Akorn to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call
GL
09/25AKORN : Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals
AQ
09/10AKORN : Form 8-k
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 696 M
EBIT 2019 54,2 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,06x
P/E ratio 2020 -25,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,89x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 618 M
Chart AKORN, INC.
Duration : Period :
Akorn, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKORN, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,80  $
Last Close Price 4,90  $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas S. Boothe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan D. Weinstein Chairman
Christopher C. Young Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Duane A. Portwood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark M. Silverberg Executive VP-Operations & Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKORN, INC.50.44%643
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.67%342 749
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.10%258 208
MERCK AND COMPANY9.80%214 815
PFIZER-12.88%210 346
NOVARTIS16.37%200 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group