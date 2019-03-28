Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April
22, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn”
or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX)
securities between August 1, 2018 and January 8, 2019, inclusive
(the “Class Period”).
On January 9, 2019, Akorn announced that it had received a warning
letter "dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing
facility in April and May of 2018." The warning letter from the FDA
detailed a laundry list of "significant violations of current good
manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals."
On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46, or more than 11.6%, to close
at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, thereby damaging investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies.
Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or
failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s management misled investors
concerning the severity of Akorn’s manufacturing violations at its
Decatur, Illinois facility; (2) Akorn’s responses to the FDA’s Form
483—which contained a list of observations made by the FDA during its
inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois facility in April and May
2018—would be deemed inadequate by the FDA; (3) Akorn repeatedly failed
to correct manufacturing violations at this facility; (4) the foregoing
would subject Akorn to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the FDA; and
(5) as a result, Akorn’s public statements were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
