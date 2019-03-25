Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On January 9, 2019, Akorn announced that it had received a warning
letter "dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing
facility in April and May of 2018." The warning letter from the FDA
detailed a laundry list of "significant violations of current good
manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished
pharmaceuticals,". On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46 per share or
over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, thereby
damaging investors.
