Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

On January 9, 2019, Akorn announced that it had received a warning letter "dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018." The warning letter from the FDA detailed a laundry list of "significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,". On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46 per share or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

