Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Investors

0
03/25/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Akorn, Inc. (“Akorn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKRX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

On January 9, 2019, Akorn announced that it had received a warning letter "dated January 4, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to an inspection of its Decatur, Illinois manufacturing facility in April and May of 2018." The warning letter from the FDA detailed a laundry list of "significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals,". On this news, shares of Akorn fell $0.46 per share or over 11.6% to close at $3.48 per share on January 9, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

If you purchased Akorn securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
