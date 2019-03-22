Notice of 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call

Acron Group (LSE: AKRN) will release its 2018 IFRS financial statements on 26 Tuesday, March 2019 at 11:00 am Moscow time. The financial statements will be available at www.acron.ru/en.
On 26 March, at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London time; 10:00 am New York time) Acron will have a conference call on its posted 2018 IFRS financial statements. The conference call will be hosted by Acron's executives in English. Speakers will include
Alexei Milenkov, CFO Dmitry Balandin, Vice President for Finance Ilya Popov, Head of Investor Relations
The 2018 IFRS results presentation will be available at the corporate website starting on 26 March 2019.