22 March 2019



Notice of 2018 IFRS Results and Conference Call

Acron Group (LSE: AKRN) will release its 2018 IFRS financial statements on 26 Tuesday, March 2019 at 11:00 am Moscow time. The financial statements will be available at www.acron.ru/en.

On 26 March, at 5:00 pm Moscow time (3:00 pm London time; 10:00 am New York time) Acron will have a conference call on its posted 2018 IFRS financial statements. The conference call will be hosted by Acron's executives in English. Speakers will include

Alexei Milenkov, CFO

Dmitry Balandin, Vice President for Finance

Ilya Popov, Head of Investor Relations

The 2018 IFRS results presentation will be available at the corporate website starting on 26 March 2019.

Dial-ins for participants:

UK: +44 2071943759

UK: 08003766183

RU: +7 4956469315

RU: 8 8005009863

DE: +49 69222225429

DE: 08007241011

US: +1 6467224916

US: 8442860643

SE: +46 856642510

SE: 0200887622

Participant code: 51558794#