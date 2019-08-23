Log in
Notice of H1 2019 IFRS Results

08/23/2019 | 03:22am EDT

23 August 2019

Notice of H1 2019 IFRS Results

Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for H1 2019 on Monday, 26 August 2019 at 11.00 am (Moscow time).


Media contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasiya Gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:
Ilya Popov
Investor Relations
Phone:  +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licences for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2018, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 67 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2018, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 108,062 million (USD 1,723 million) and net profit of RUB 13,318 million (USD 212 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs approximately 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 742 M
EBIT 2019 413 M
Net income 2019 309 M
Debt 2019 1 329 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 106x
EV / Sales2020 96,8x
Capitalization 183 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,90  $
Last Close Price 7,30  $
Spread / Highest target -19,2%
Spread / Average Target -19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
