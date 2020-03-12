12 March 2020

Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendation

At its meeting on 12 March 2020, Acron Board of Directors recommended that the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 3 April 2020 in the form of absentee voting pay (declare) dividends in monetary form from undistributed profit for previous years in the amount of RUB 157 per share. Total amount allocated for dividends is RUB 6,364 million.

The Board of Directors proposed to set a record date for persons entitled to dividends for 14 April 2020.





