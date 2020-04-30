Log in
Acron Posts 2019 Annual Report on its Website

04/30/2020 | 11:21am EDT

30 April 2020

Acron Posts 2019 Annual Report on its Website

Today, Acron (Moscow Exchange and LSE: AKRN) has released 2019 Annual Report preliminary approved by the Board of Directors on its website http://www.acron.ru/en/. To comply with the Russian law, the report is subject to approval by the annual general meeting.


Media Contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasia Gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor Contacts:

Ilya Popov
Investor Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licences for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of various products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2019, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 650 M
EBIT 2020 401 M
Net income 2020 203 M
Debt 2020 918 M
Yield 2020 6,32%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 3 119 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 70,07  $
Last Close Price 80,07  $
Spread / Highest target 5,03%
Spread / Average Target -12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Alexandrovich Dynkin Director
Vladimir Viktorovich Gavrikov Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKRON PAO3 106
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-3.97%9 128
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY2.47%7 814
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-39.23%6 202
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-44.55%4 548
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-0.97%2 216
