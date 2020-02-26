Log in
Acron (Veliky Novgorod) Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

02/26/2020 | 03:14am EST

26 February 2020

Acron (Veliky Novgorod) Announces Extraordinary General Meeting

Acron’s Board of Directors resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting in the form of absentee voting on 3 April 2020.

In accordance with the approved agenda, the general meeting is to consider distribution of Acron’s retained earnings for previous years (including payment (declaration) of dividends).

The recommendations of the Board of Directors on dividend amount and record date will be considered and disclosed on or before 13 March 2020.

The record date for the list of persons entitled to attend the extraordinary general meeting is end of day 10 March 2020.

Media contacts:

Tatiana Smirnova
Public Relations
Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:
Ilya Popov
Investor Relations
Phone:  +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licences for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2018, the Group sold 7.3 million tonnes of various products to 67 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2018, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 108,062 million (USD 1,723 million) and net profit of RUB 13,318 million (USD 212 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs approximately 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 752 M
EBIT 2019 417 M
Net income 2019 299 M
Debt 2019 1 212 M
Yield 2019 7,25%
P/E ratio 2019 7,76x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,34x
EV / Sales2020 2,28x
Capitalization 2 888 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 71,50  $
Last Close Price 74,28  $
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vladimir Yakovlevich Kunitsky Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Valerievich Popov Chairman
Aleksey Vladislavovich Milenkov Finance Director
Alexander Alexandrovich Dynkin Director
Vladimir Viktorovich Gavrikov Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKRON PAO2 889
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA4.87%10 980
SAUDI ARABIAN FERTILIZERS COMPANY-2.79%7 740
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-16.36%6 856
QINGHAI SALT LAKE POTASH COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 626
COROMANDEL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED16.44%2 528
