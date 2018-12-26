Log in
AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS
Aksa Enerji Uretim : 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

12/26/2018

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

Rüzgarlıbahçe Mahallesi, Özalp Çıkmazı, No:10, 34805 Kavacık-Beykoz/İstanbul

T: 216 681 00 00

F: 216 681 57 83enerji@aksa.com.trwww.aksaenerji.com.tr

DATE

: 26.12.2018

FROM

: Aksa Energy Investor Relations

+90 216 681 00 00

investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr

SUBJECT

: 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

Resolution Date of the Board of Directors

13.07.2015

Information Related to Issue Ceiling

Currency

TRY

Total Amount

500,000,000

Issuance Limit Asset Type

Debt Instrument

Type of Sale

Sale to Qualified Investors

Domestic / International

Domestic

Information on the Capital Market Instrument to be Issued

Type

Private Sector Bond

Maturity

26.06.2019

Maturity (Number of Days)

1,093

Type of Interest Rate

Variable

Interest Rate - Period (%)

7.3950%

Interest Rate - Annual Simple (%)

29.66126%

Interest Rate - Annual Compound (%)

33.13025%

Sale Type

Sale to Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSAKSN61914

Investment Advisor Providing Intermediary Services

AK YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.

Maturity Start Date

28.06.2016

Nominal Value of the Issue

140,000,000

Issue Price

100

Number of Coupons

12

Currency

TRY

Coupon

Payment

Currency

Has the

Item No

Amount

payment

been made?

1

27.09.2016 26.09.2016

27.09.2016 3.6795

5,151,243,94

Yes

2

27.12.2016 26.12.2016

27.12.2016 3.4975

4,896,500.00

Yes

3

28.03.2017 27.03.2017

28.03.2017 3.7750

5,285,000.00

Yes

4

28.06.2017 27.06.2017

28.06.2017 4.3826

6,135,640.00

Yes

5

27.09.2017 26.09.2017

27.09.2017 4.4914

6,287,960.00

Yes

6

27.12.2017 26.12.2017

27.12.2017 4.51722

6.324.107,94

Yes

7

28.03.2018 27.03.2018

28.03.2018 4,97883

6.970.361,89

Yes

8

27.06.2018 26.06.2018

27.06.2018 4,72893

6.620.501,89

Yes

9

26.09.2018 25.09.2018

26.09.2018 6,05495

8.476.929,91

Yes

10

26.12.2018 25.12.2018

26.12.2018 7,84220

10.979.080,00

Yes

11

27.03.2019 26.03.2019

27.03.2019 7,3950

12

26.06.2019 25.06.2019

26.06.2019

Capital /

Maturity

Payment

Amount

Payment Date

Registration Payment to Date

Investor AccountsInterest Rate (%)ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE

The 10th coupon payment of our corporate bond (TRSAKSN61914), with a nominal value of TRY 140,000,000 and a maturity of 1093 days, has been made today. The interest rate for the 10th coupon was realized at 7.8422 %.

The interest for the 10th coupon payment is set at 7.3950 %. The payment will take place on March 27, 2019.

Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.

In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above announcements fully comply with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué Series: VIII, No: 54 reflecting the information we received on this subject. We also declare that such information complies with our books, records, and documents as we exerted all efforts to obtain it in complete and accurate form and that we are responsible for all such announcements.

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 11:44:02 UTC
