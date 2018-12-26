Aksa Enerji Uretim : 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

DATE : 26.12.2018 FROM : Aksa Energy Investor Relations +90 216 681 00 00 investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr SUBJECT : 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

Resolution Date of the Board of Directors 13.07.2015 Information Related to Issue Ceiling

Currency TRY Total Amount 500,000,000 Issuance Limit Asset Type Debt Instrument Type of Sale Sale to Qualified Investors Domestic / International Domestic Information on the Capital Market Instrument to be Issued

Type Private Sector Bond Maturity 26.06.2019 Maturity (Number of Days) 1,093 Type of Interest Rate Variable Interest Rate - Period (%) 7.3950% Interest Rate - Annual Simple (%) 29.66126% Interest Rate - Annual Compound (%) 33.13025% Sale Type Sale to Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSAKSN61914 Investment Advisor Providing Intermediary Services AK YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. Maturity Start Date 28.06.2016 Nominal Value of the Issue 140,000,000 Issue Price 100 Number of Coupons 12 Currency TRY

Coupon Payment Currency Has the Item No Amount payment been made? 1 27.09.2016 26.09.2016 27.09.2016 3.6795 5,151,243,94 Yes 2 27.12.2016 26.12.2016 27.12.2016 3.4975 4,896,500.00 Yes 3 28.03.2017 27.03.2017 28.03.2017 3.7750 5,285,000.00 Yes 4 28.06.2017 27.06.2017 28.06.2017 4.3826 6,135,640.00 Yes 5 27.09.2017 26.09.2017 27.09.2017 4.4914 6,287,960.00 Yes 6 27.12.2017 26.12.2017 27.12.2017 4.51722 6.324.107,94 Yes 7 28.03.2018 27.03.2018 28.03.2018 4,97883 6.970.361,89 Yes 8 27.06.2018 26.06.2018 27.06.2018 4,72893 6.620.501,89 Yes 9 26.09.2018 25.09.2018 26.09.2018 6,05495 8.476.929,91 Yes 10 26.12.2018 25.12.2018 26.12.2018 7,84220 10.979.080,00 Yes 11 27.03.2019 26.03.2019 27.03.2019 7,3950 12 26.06.2019 25.06.2019 26.06.2019 Capital / Maturity Payment Amount Payment Date

Registration Payment to Date

Investor AccountsInterest Rate (%)ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE

The 10th coupon payment of our corporate bond (TRSAKSN61914), with a nominal value of TRY 140,000,000 and a maturity of 1093 days, has been made today. The interest rate for the 10th coupon was realized at 7.8422 %.

The interest for the 10th coupon payment is set at 7.3950 %. The payment will take place on March 27, 2019.

Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.

In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

