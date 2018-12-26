Aksa Enerji Uretim : 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

Rüzgarlıbahçe Mahallesi, Özalp Çıkmazı, No:10, 34805 Kavacık-Beykoz/İstanbul
T: 216 681 00 00
F: 216 681 57 83enerji@aksa.com.trwww.aksaenerji.com.tr
|
DATE
|
: 26.12.2018
|
FROM
|
: Aksa Energy Investor Relations
|
+90 216 681 00 00
|
investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr
|
SUBJECT
|
: 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)
|
Resolution Date of the Board of Directors
|
13.07.2015
Information Related to Issue Ceiling
|
Currency
|
TRY
|
Total Amount
|
500,000,000
|
Issuance Limit Asset Type
|
Debt Instrument
|
Type of Sale
|
Sale to Qualified Investors
|
Domestic / International
|
Domestic
Information on the Capital Market Instrument to be Issued
|
Type
|
Private Sector Bond
|
Maturity
|
26.06.2019
|
Maturity (Number of Days)
|
1,093
|
Type of Interest Rate
|
Variable
|
Interest Rate - Period (%)
|
7.3950%
|
Interest Rate - Annual Simple (%)
|
29.66126%
|
Interest Rate - Annual Compound (%)
|
33.13025%
|
Sale Type
|
Sale to Qualified Investors
|
ISIN Code
|
TRSAKSN61914
|
Investment Advisor Providing Intermediary Services
|
AK YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.
|
Maturity Start Date
|
28.06.2016
|
Nominal Value of the Issue
|
140,000,000
|
Issue Price
|
100
|
Number of Coupons
|
12
|
Currency
|
TRY
|
Coupon
|
Payment
|
Currency
|
Has the
|
Item No
|
Amount
|
payment
|
been made?
|
1
|
27.09.2016 26.09.2016
|
27.09.2016 3.6795
|
5,151,243,94
|
Yes
|
2
|
27.12.2016 26.12.2016
|
27.12.2016 3.4975
|
4,896,500.00
|
Yes
|
3
|
28.03.2017 27.03.2017
|
28.03.2017 3.7750
|
5,285,000.00
|
Yes
|
4
|
28.06.2017 27.06.2017
|
28.06.2017 4.3826
|
6,135,640.00
|
Yes
|
5
|
27.09.2017 26.09.2017
|
27.09.2017 4.4914
|
6,287,960.00
|
Yes
|
6
|
27.12.2017 26.12.2017
|
27.12.2017 4.51722
|
6.324.107,94
|
Yes
|
7
|
28.03.2018 27.03.2018
|
28.03.2018 4,97883
|
6.970.361,89
|
Yes
|
8
|
27.06.2018 26.06.2018
|
27.06.2018 4,72893
|
6.620.501,89
|
Yes
|
9
|
26.09.2018 25.09.2018
|
26.09.2018 6,05495
|
8.476.929,91
|
Yes
|
10
|
26.12.2018 25.12.2018
|
26.12.2018 7,84220
|
10.979.080,00
|
Yes
|
11
|
27.03.2019 26.03.2019
|
27.03.2019 7,3950
|
12
|
26.06.2019 25.06.2019
|
26.06.2019
|
Capital /
|
Maturity
|
Payment
|
Amount
Payment Date
Registration Payment to Date
Investor AccountsInterest Rate (%)ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE
The 10th coupon payment of our corporate bond (TRSAKSN61914), with a nominal value of TRY 140,000,000 and a maturity of 1093 days, has been made today. The interest rate for the 10th coupon was realized at 7.8422 %.
The interest for the 10th coupon payment is set at 7.3950 %. The payment will take place on March 27, 2019.
Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.
In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above announcements fully comply with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué Series: VIII, No: 54 reflecting the information we received on this subject. We also declare that such information complies with our books, records, and documents as we exerted all efforts to obtain it in complete and accurate form and that we are responsible for all such announcements.
Disclaimer
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 11:44:02 UTC