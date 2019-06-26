Aksa Enerji Uretim : 12th Coupon Payment and Redemption of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

The 12th coupon payment of our corporate bond (TRSAKSN61914), with a nominal value of TRY 140,000,000 and a maturity of 1093 days, has been made today. The interest rate for the 12th coupon was realized at 7.79090%.
The principal amount of TRY 140,000,000.00 due at maturity has been repaid today. Thus, our bond has been redeemed and all payments fully completed at maturity.
Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.
In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above announcements fully comply with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué Series: VIII, No: 54 reflecting the information we received on this subject. We also declare that such information complies with our books, records, and documents as we exerted all efforts to obtain it in complete and accurate form and that we are responsible for all such announcements.
