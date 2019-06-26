Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Aksa Enerji Uretim AS    AKSEN   TREAKSN00011

AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS

(AKSEN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aksa Enerji Uretim : 12th Coupon Payment and Redemption of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:32am EDT

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

Rüzgarlıbahçe Mahallesi, Özalp Çıkmazı, No:10, 34805

Kavacık-Beykoz/İstanbul

  1. 216 681 00 00
  1. 216 681 57 83 enerji@aksa.com.tr www.aksaenerji.com.tr

DATE

: 26.06.2019

FROM

: Aksa Energy Investor Relations

+90 216 681 00 00

investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr

SUBJECT

: 12th Coupon Payment and Redemption of our Corporate Bond

(TRSAKSN61914)

Resolution Date of the Board of Directors

13.07.2015

Information Related to Issue Ceiling

Currency

TRY

Total Amount

500,000,000

Issuance Limit Asset Type

Debt Instrument

Type of Sale

Sale to Qualified Investors

Domestic / International

Domestic

Information on the Capital Market Instrument to be Issued

Type

Private Sector Bond

Maturity

26.06.2019

Maturity (Number of Days)

1,093

Type of Interest Rate

Variable

Interest Rate - Period (%)

7.79090%

Sale Type

Sale to Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSAKSN61914

Investment Advisor Providing Intermediary Services

AK YATIRIM MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş.

Maturity Start Date

28.06.2016

Nominal Value of the Issue

140,000,000

Issue Price

100

Number of Coupons

12

Currency

TRY

Payment to

Interest Rate -

Interest Rate -

Coupon

Payment

Registration

Investor

Interest

Annual Simple

Annual

Payment

Has the payment

Item No

Date

Date

Accounts

Rate (%)

(%)

Compound (%)

Amount

Currency

been made?

1

27.09.2016

26.09.2016

27.09.2016

3.67947

14.7583

15.59618

5,151,243.94

Yes

2

27.12.2016

26.12.2016

27.12.2016

3.49747

14.0283

14.78442

4,896,500

Yes

3

28.03.2017

27.03.2017

28.03.2017

3.77503

15.1416

16.02413

5,285,000

Yes

4

28.06.2017

27.06.2017

28.06.2017

4.38263

17.3876

18.55107

6,135,640

Yes

5

27.09.2017

26.09.2017

27.09.2017

4.49144

18.0151

19.27034

6,287,960

Yes

6

27.12.2017

26.12.2017

27.12.2017

4.51722

18.1185

19.38842

6,324,107.94

Yes

7

28.03.2018

27.03.2018

28.03.2018

4.97883

19.97003

21.51749

6,970,361.89

Yes

8

27.06.2018

26.06.2018

27.06.2018

4.72893

18.96769

20.36139

6,620,501.89

Yes

9

26.09.2018

25.09.2018

26.09.2018

6.05495

24.28634

26.59144

8,476,929.91

Yes

10

26.12.2018

25.12.2018

26.12.2018

7.8422

31.45498

35.36777

10,979,080

Yes

11

27.03.2019

26.03.2019

27.03.2019

7.395

29.66106

33.12999

10,353,000

Yes

12

26.06.2019

25.06.2019

26.06.2019

7.79090

31.2492

35.1097

10,907,260

Yes

Capital /

Maturity

26.06.2019

25.06.2019

26.06.2019

140,000,000

Yes

Payment

Amount

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE

The 12th coupon payment of our corporate bond (TRSAKSN61914), with a nominal value of TRY 140,000,000 and a maturity of 1093 days, has been made today. The interest rate for the 12th coupon was realized at 7.79090%.

The principal amount of TRY 140,000,000.00 due at maturity has been repaid today. Thus, our bond has been redeemed and all payments fully completed at maturity.

Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.

In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above announcements fully comply with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué Series: VIII, No: 54 reflecting the information we received on this subject. We also declare that such information complies with our books, records, and documents as we exerted all efforts to obtain it in complete and accurate form and that we are responsible for all such announcements.

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 13:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS
09:32aAKSA ENERJI URETIM : 12th Coupon Payment and Redemption of our Corporate Bond (T..
PU
03/26AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Summary of 2018 Earnings Teleconference
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : 10th Coupon Payment of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Commissioning of the Power Plant within the Scope of the Ne..
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Installed Capacity Increase in Ghana HFO Power Plant
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Appointment of Independent Board Member
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Analyst Meeting Presentation
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Corrections to the Financial Statement for the Period Janua..
PU
2018AKSA ENERJI URETIM : Resignation of Mr. Haldun Alperat, Independent Board Member
PU
More news
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2019 5 338 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 1 429 M
Chart AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS
Duration : Period :
Aksa Enerji Uretim AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,96  TRY
Spread / Average Target 70%
Managers
NameTitle
Cüneyt Uygun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saban Cemil Kazanci Chairman
Soner Yildiz Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Fatma Utan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ahmet Serdar Nisli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS247
NEXTERA ENERGY INC18.64%95 586
ENEL22.94%64 224
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.43%62 627
IBERDROLA26.62%61 823
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.13%60 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About