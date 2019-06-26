Aksa Enerji Uretim : 12th Coupon Payment and Redemption of our Corporate Bond (TRSAKSN61914)

Payment to Interest Rate - Interest Rate - Coupon Payment Registration Investor Interest Annual Simple Annual Payment Has the payment Item No Date Date Accounts Rate (%) (%) Compound (%) Amount Currency been made? 1 27.09.2016 26.09.2016 27.09.2016 3.67947 14.7583 15.59618 5,151,243.94 Yes 2 27.12.2016 26.12.2016 27.12.2016 3.49747 14.0283 14.78442 4,896,500 Yes 3 28.03.2017 27.03.2017 28.03.2017 3.77503 15.1416 16.02413 5,285,000 Yes 4 28.06.2017 27.06.2017 28.06.2017 4.38263 17.3876 18.55107 6,135,640 Yes 5 27.09.2017 26.09.2017 27.09.2017 4.49144 18.0151 19.27034 6,287,960 Yes 6 27.12.2017 26.12.2017 27.12.2017 4.51722 18.1185 19.38842 6,324,107.94 Yes 7 28.03.2018 27.03.2018 28.03.2018 4.97883 19.97003 21.51749 6,970,361.89 Yes 8 27.06.2018 26.06.2018 27.06.2018 4.72893 18.96769 20.36139 6,620,501.89 Yes 9 26.09.2018 25.09.2018 26.09.2018 6.05495 24.28634 26.59144 8,476,929.91 Yes 10 26.12.2018 25.12.2018 26.12.2018 7.8422 31.45498 35.36777 10,979,080 Yes 11 27.03.2019 26.03.2019 27.03.2019 7.395 29.66106 33.12999 10,353,000 Yes 12 26.06.2019 25.06.2019 26.06.2019 7.79090 31.2492 35.1097 10,907,260 Yes Capital / Maturity 26.06.2019 25.06.2019 26.06.2019 140,000,000 Yes Payment Amount

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURE

The 12th coupon payment of our corporate bond (TRSAKSN61914), with a nominal value of TRY 140,000,000 and a maturity of 1093 days, has been made today. The interest rate for the 12th coupon was realized at 7.79090%.

The principal amount of TRY 140,000,000.00 due at maturity has been repaid today. Thus, our bond has been redeemed and all payments fully completed at maturity.

