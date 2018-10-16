Aksa Enerji Uretim : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer (COO)

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

DATE : 16.10.2018 FROM : Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. Investor Relations +90 216 681 00 00 investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr SUBJECT : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Mr. Soner Yıldız has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. as of 15.10.2018.

Mr. Soner Yıldız graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yıldız Technical University and earned his MBA from Yeditepe University. He started his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer at Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş. and served as Chief of Maintenance in the same organization between 2000-2004. He then worked as Chief Mechanical Engineer at Enka between 2004-2007; Senior Business Development Engineer at E.ON Holding between 2007-2009; Operations and Maintenance Senior Manager at RWE Turkey between 2009-2011; Thermal Power Plant Manager at Vito A.Ş. between 2011-2012, and Business Development Director at Acwa Power between 2012-2016. Mr. Yıldız had been serving as COO at Enda Enerji Holding since 2016.

