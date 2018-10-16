Aksa Enerji Uretim : Appointment of Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Log in
AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

Rüzgarlıbahçe Mahallesi, Selvi Çıkmazı, No:10, 34805 Kavacık - Beykoz / İstanbul

T: 0216 681 00 00

F: 0216 681 57 83enerji@aksa.com.trwww.aksaenerji.com.tr

DATE

: 16.10.2018

FROM

: Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. Investor Relations

+90 216 681 00 00

investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr

SUBJECT

: Appointment of Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Mr. Soner Yıldız has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. as of 15.10.2018.

Mr. Soner Yıldız graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Yıldız Technical University and earned his MBA from Yeditepe University. He started his professional career as a Mechanical Engineer at Çolakoğlu Metalurji A.Ş. and served as Chief of Maintenance in the same organization between 2000-2004. He then worked as Chief Mechanical Engineer at Enka between 2004-2007; Senior Business Development Engineer at E.ON Holding between 2007-2009; Operations and Maintenance Senior Manager at RWE Turkey between 2009-2011; Thermal Power Plant Manager at Vito A.Ş. between 2011-2012, and Business Development Director at Acwa Power between 2012-2016. Mr. Yıldız had been serving as COO at Enda Enerji Holding since 2016.

Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.

In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above announcements fully comply with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué Series: VIII, No: 54 reflecting the information we received on this subject. We also declare that such information complies with our books, records, and documents as we exerted all efforts to obtain it in complete and accurate form and that we are responsible for all such announcements.

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:32:04 UTC
