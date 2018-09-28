Aksa Enerji Uretim : Appointment of an Independent Board Member

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

DATE : 28.09.2018 FROM : Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. Investor Relations +90 216 681 00 00 investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr SUBJECT : Appointment of an Independent Board Member

Valid as of 28.09.2018, with the Resolution No. 414 of Board of Directors of Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. on 28.09.2018, Mr. Erkin Şahinöz has been assigned as the Independent Board Member for the vacant seat of Independent Member, to be submitted to the approval of the first General Assembly to be held, pursuant to the regulations of the Turkish Commercial Code and CMB.

Born in İstanbul, Mr. Erkin Şahinöz graduated from Mechanical Engineering in Boğaziçi University. He completed his MBA as a scholarship student at the University of Nebraska in the United States, and earned his master's degree in economics from the same university. He began his professional career in 1999 as a research assistant and worked as a consultant in Business Development Center. Between 2000 and 2002, he consulted companies in different sectors and business lines, including banks. In 2002, he was transferred as an economist to the US Federal Reserve (FED). His financial model that he developed using options to predict interest rate changes of central banks earned him an appointment as the Director of Economic Research Group in FED. Following his return to Turkey in 2007, Mr. Şahinöz established the Strategy Coordination and Business Development Department in Arıkanlı Holding. In 2009, he was appointed to the position of General Director of Turkey in Austrian Erste Bank. He focused on setting up operations for brokerage and investment banking services for foreign and domestic investors in Turkey. He has managed corporate financing and public offering processes for numerous companies and introduced a new financial product to the İstanbul Stock Exchange, named Turbo Certificate. He is a reputable Strategy, Business Development and Economy Advisor for many companies and institutions, especially İstanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO). Within Tim Consultancy, Mr. Şahinöz also provides training and consultancy services to banks and real sector companies in a wide range of fields since 2017.

