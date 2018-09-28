Log in
AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS (AKSEN)
Aksa Enerji Uretim : Appointment of an Independent Board Member

09/28/2018

AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş.

Rüzgarlıbahçe Mahallesi, Selvi Çıkmazı, No:10, 34805 Kavacık - Beykoz / İstanbul

T: 0216 681 00 00

F: 0216 681 57 83enerji@aksa.com.trwww.aksaenerji.com.tr

DATE

: 28.09.2018

FROM

: Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. Investor Relations

+90 216 681 00 00

investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr

SUBJECT

: Appointment of an Independent Board Member

Valid as of 28.09.2018, with the Resolution No. 414 of Board of Directors of Aksa Enerji Üretim A.Ş. on 28.09.2018, Mr. Erkin Şahinöz has been assigned as the Independent Board Member for the vacant seat of Independent Member, to be submitted to the approval of the first General Assembly to be held, pursuant to the regulations of the Turkish Commercial Code and CMB.

Born in İstanbul, Mr. Erkin Şahinöz graduated from Mechanical Engineering in Boğaziçi University. He completed his MBA as a scholarship student at the University of Nebraska in the United States, and earned his master's degree in economics from the same university. He began his professional career in 1999 as a research assistant and worked as a consultant in Business Development Center. Between 2000 and 2002, he consulted companies in different sectors and business lines, including banks. In 2002, he was transferred as an economist to the US Federal Reserve (FED). His financial model that he developed using options to predict interest rate changes of central banks earned him an appointment as the Director of Economic Research Group in FED. Following his return to Turkey in 2007, Mr. Şahinöz established the Strategy Coordination and Business Development Department in Arıkanlı Holding. In 2009, he was appointed to the position of General Director of Turkey in Austrian Erste Bank. He focused on setting up operations for brokerage and investment banking services for foreign and domestic investors in Turkey. He has managed corporate financing and public offering processes for numerous companies and introduced a new financial product to the İstanbul Stock Exchange, named Turbo Certificate. He is a reputable Strategy, Business Development and Economy Advisor for many companies and institutions, especially İstanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO). Within Tim Consultancy, Mr. Şahinöz also provides training and consultancy services to banks and real sector companies in a wide range of fields since 2017.

Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors.

In the event of a discrepancy between the Turkish and the English versions of this disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above announcements fully comply with the Capital Markets Board's Communiqué Series: VIII, No: 54 reflecting the information we received on this subject. We also declare that such information complies with our books, records, and documents as we exerted all efforts to obtain it in complete and accurate form and that we are responsible for all such announcements.

Disclaimer

Aksa Enerji Uretim AS published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 13:46:07 UTC
Financials (TRY)
Sales 2018 3 947 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 2 673 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,93  TRY
Spread / Average Target 13%
Managers
NameTitle
Cüneyt Uygun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Saban Cemil Kazanci Chairman
Senol Inan Director-Operations
Fatma Utan Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ahmet Serdar Nisli Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKSA ENERJI URETIM AS448
DUKE ENERGY CORP-6.15%55 628
IBERDROLA0.28%47 830
DOMINION ENERGY-14.71%44 992
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.09%43 263
EXELON CORPORATION8.63%40 761
