Aksa Enerji Uretim : Financial Statements 1H2020 Overview Summary of Investor Teleconference

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AKSA ENERJİ ÜRETİM A.Ş. Rüzgarlıbahçe Mahallesi, Özalp Çıkmazı, No:10, 34805 Kavacık - Beykoz / İstanbul +90 216 681 00 00 +90 216 681 57 83 www.aksaenerji.com.tr DATE: : 14.08.2020 FROM : Aksa Energy Investor Relations +90 216 681 00 00 investorrelations@aksaenerji.com.tr SUBJECT : Financial Statements 1H2020 Overview - Summary of Investor Teleconference Having closed 1Q2020 with successful financial results, Aksa Energy continued its successful performance in the second quarter, and recorded a consolidated net profit of TRY 291 million in the first half of the year, raising the main company's share in profits by 107% from TRY 108 million to TRY 222 million. In 1H2020, the Company increased its revenues by 50% year-on-year to TRY 3,467 million; and recorded TRY 709 million of EBITDA and 20.4% EBITDA margin. Hard currency denominated overseas contracts accounted for 80% of the EBITDA. The outline of "Financial Statements 1H2020 Overview Teleconference", which has been held today, is presented below to our stakeholders, and the presentation in English is available at http://www.aksainvestorrelations.com/presentations/financial-presentations/. THE SECTOR The total installed capacity of Turkey increased by 1,086 MW YoY, reaching 91.460 MW as of 1H2020. When new and decommissioned capacities are netted off, there is a YoY increase of 542 MW in wind, 216 MW in coal & lignite, and 183 MW in hydroelectric capacities in 1H2020, whereas natural gas and fuel-oil capacities decreased by 542 MW and 403 MW, respectively. The most notable capacity increase is seen in unlicensed power plants, as was the case in prior periods. In 2Q2020, electricity generation and consumption throughout the country decreased significantly due to COVID- 19 lock-down. Decrease in demand started in mid-March and reached the lowest level in April, showing a gradual increase as of May. Accordingly, electricity generation and consumption decreased by 5% and 4% year-on-year, respectively. Generation by fuel type were comparable to the previous year: The share of hydro decreased from 38% in 1H2019 to 35% in 1H2020 while coal-fired generation increased by 1 point to 35%. Natural gas follows coal and hydro with 16%; while wind accounts for 8% and other fuels constitute the remaining 6% of the total generation. Hydroelectric power plants have the largest share in the installed capacity with 31%, followed by natural gas with 28%, coal with 22%, wind with 8% and the others with 10%. The natural gas tariff increased by 3.2% year-on-year to TRY 1,600 / Sm3 in 1H2020 while average spot energy prices rose by 12% year-on-year to TRY 259. Meanwhile, BOTAŞ revised down natural gas tariff by 12.5% to TRY 1,400 / Sm3 in July while spot market price was TRY 298. OPERATIONS Aksa Energy's total installed capacity is 1,946 MW. In 1H2020, the revenues increased by 50% YoY to TRY 3,467 million thanks to the year-on-year increase in spot energy prices in the Turkish market and the guaranteed sales of hard currency denominated contracts in overseas PPs. The high profit margins of the overseas power plants with hard-currency denominated revenues continued to effect EBITDA and the net profit positively, despite the negative impact of increased natural gas and operating costs of our domestic plants. In 1H2020, Aksa Energy recorded TRY 709 million EBITDA and TRY 291 million consolidated net profit. In 1H2020, Aksa Energy recorded 10,680 GWh of energy sales; 9,820 GWh of which was generated by the power plants in Turkey and 860 GWh by the overseas PPs in Northern Cyprus, Ghana, Mali and Madagascar. Domestic Sales Due to the increase in natural gas prices, the Company aligns the operations of its combined-cycle power plants with the peak-price periods in the spot market, pursuing a strategy focused on profitability rather than sales volume since 2018. In 2Q2020, the decrease in generation volume of our natural gas-fired power plants continued due to the negative effect of COVID-19 on spot energy prices. However, the EBITDA contribution of our CCGT power plants remained at similar levels thanks to the revenues from secondary services. Generation by the local coal-fired Bolu Goynuk Thermal Power Plant, which runs at high capacity, increased by 8% as the plant's generation volume was lower last year due to planned maintenance. The year-on-year increase in spot energy prices has led to a positive impact on the profitability of local coal-fired Bolu Goynuk Thermal Power Plant, which sells nearly half of its production on the spot market. The remaining portion of the Plant's generation is sold to Electricity Generation Company (EUAS) as part of the tender for the "Purchase of Electricity from Private Companies Operating Only Domestic Coal-Fired Power Plants". According to the contract, the purchase price, which is partially pegged to the US dollar, for the remaining 5 years of the 7-year power purchase guarantee, as stipulated by the Cabinet Decree numbered 2017/11070, was 322.43 TRY/MWh in 1Q2020, 340.03 TRY/MWh for 2Q2020 to reflect the increase in USD/TRY exchange rate and it is set at 359.25 TRY/MWh for 3Q2020. Furthermore, EUAS makes a capacity payment within the scope of its annual budget, to the licensed power plants which meet the determined efficiency and age criteria in order to establish a sufficient installed power capacity, including the reserve capacity, for the assurance of security of supply in electricity market and/or to protect the installed reliable power capacity for the assurance of long term system security. Accordingly, Ali Metin Kazancı Antalya Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant and Bolu Goynuk Thermal Power Plant were deemed eligible to benefit from the capacity mechanism in 2020. The plants received TRY 78,318,800 of capacity payment in total in 1H2020. In 1H2020, Aksa Energy's total electricity sales volume in Turkey increased by 58% YoY from 6,215 GWh to 9,820 GWh. Spot market sales constituted 54% of the total domestic sales while OTC and bilateral agreements accounted for 37%, and the remaining 9% was sold to the affiliated electricity distribution companies. Overseas Sales Aksa Energy boasts four power plants in TRNC, Ghana, Madagascar and Mali. Additionally, the rehabilitation of a 24 MW power plant (CTA-2) in Madagascar was completed on behalf of the country and the plant is being operated by Aksa Energy for 5 years as per the maintenance & operation agreement. Despite potential negative impact of the changing energy demands, seasonality and electricity generation by renewable power plants, the contribution of the overseas power plants to Aksa Energy's profitability continues to be high, as the guaranteed purchases constitute a larger portion in Aksa Energy's sales tariffs. In 1H2020, 80% of EBITDA was generated in hard currency by our overseas power plants in Northern Cyprus, Ghana, Mali and Madagascar. The total sales volume of these plants was 860 GWh in the first half of the year. In 1H2020, the sales volume of our African PPs declined by 10% from 564,609 MWh in 1H2019 to 508,939 MWh in 1H2020, mostly because of the heavy-rains in Ghana. However, this decline barely affected the profitability as guaranteed capacity charges are in USD. The sales volume of the TRNC Power Plant was parallel to the previous year. DEVELOPMENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Electricity Generation Operations Suspended at Şanlıurfa Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant An application has been filed with Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) to suspend electricity generation at the 147-MW Şanlıurfa Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant as of August, as was the case in the period from February 2020 to April 2020. 2020 GUIDANCE In 2020, despite the negative impact of market conditions on the profit margins of our domestic power plants, the high profit margins of our overseas power plants are expected to continue to positively affect EBITDA and the net profit. Aksa Energy expects to generate TRY 5.259 billion in revenues and TRY 1.5 billion of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) at year-end 2020. Our African power plants are forecast to account for 72% of the projected EBITDA for 2020. In 2020, Bolu Goynuk Thermal Energy Power Plant and Ali Metin Kazancı Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant remain eligible for the capacity mechanism and are expected to receive around TRY 130-138 million capacity payment in total. Domestically, spot market sales are expected to constitute nearly 63% of the total domestic sales, whereas bilateral agreements to account for around 29%, and the remaining 8% to involve primary and secondary frequency services. Cash-based capital expenditures (CAPEX) are estimated to reach TRY 155 million in 2020. The CAPEX projection is made up of planned maintenance and rehabilitations of existing power plants, as well as investments to complete the engine conversion to dual fuel (HFO/natural gas) at Ghana HFO Power Plant. The CAPEX expectation does not include the new investment in Uzbekistan. In formulating our guidance for 2020, EBITDA projections for overseas power plants are calculated based on a projected average exchange rate of 6.25 for USD and 6.64 for EUR. In the event of actual exchange rates differing from our assumptions, revenues generated by our overseas power plants and thus the total EBITDA figure will differ. Considering the impacts on the Covid-19 pandemic on the markets, currently we do not expect to revise our guidance for 2020. As energy is a vital need, operations continue at our domestic and overseas power plants. As at 1H2020, we have reached 66% of the revenue and 49% of the EBITDA guidance for YE2020. NATURAL GAS-FIRED ELECTRICITY GENERATION PROJECTS PLANNED IN CAMEROON AND THE REPUBLIC OF CONGO Aksa Energy has signed a 12-month Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy of Cameroon (MINEE) to develop a 150 MW natural gas-fired power plant in Cameroon and a non-binding term sheet with Gaz du Cameroun S.A., for natural gas supply. Aksa Energy has also obtained a 12-month provisional license regarding two natural gas-fired projects for electricity generation and sales in the Republic of Congo. Execution of a binding agreement as a result of these developments is subject to the parties reaching an agreement on various conditions including tariff price, financial guarantee, project development, equipment to be used, and fuel supply. Aksa Energy has no projections on the pace of the process at this stage. NEW CCGT PROJECT IN UZBEKISTAN Aksa Energy has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan for the construction of a 240 MW natural gas combined cycle (CCGT) power plant in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, and sale of the energy generated in the plant based on a guaranteed capacity payment for a duration of 25 years. The Company will relocate the necessary equipment from Antalya Ali Metin Kazancı Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant, some of which had left the transmission system following the partial license cancellation in 2018, to Uzbekistan, and construct a 240-MW natural gas combined cycle power plant. The plant will be operated for 25 years with a guaranteed-capacity payment set in USD, and the natural gas to be used for electricity generation at the plant will be provided by Uztransgaz, the natural gas supply company of Uzbekistan. The construction phase will start following site allocations, and commissioning of the plant is planned within maximum twelve months once the construction kicks-off. As part of the project, Aksa Enerji Tashkent FE LLC was established in Uzbekistan as a fully-owned subsidiary of Aksa Energy on 25.05.2020. SUMMARY INFORMATION ON THE DEVELOPMENTS OF OVERSEAS CONTRACTS Increase in fuel prices combined with liquidity issues in African countries result in distortion in regular payments due from our overseas contracts from time to time. As at 1H2020, the Company recorded 142 million USD overseas collection in total. Although the negotiations are ongoing in Mali and Ghana to extend the duration of guaranteed sales agreements, they are currently conducted remotely, due to the travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak. We do not foresee any developments in the near future for the installation of 54 MW capacity as part of the second phase of our agreement. In order for Aksa Energy to commence construction of the second phase, the Madagascar Government needs to build the required transmission lines. As this is not expected in the short-term, Aksa Energy has decided not to provide a guidance in relation to the completion date of second phase. The Company will announce the relevant developments on the Public Disclosure Platform. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 01.01.2020-30.06.2020 In 1H2020, Aksa Energy increased its revenues by 50% to TRY 3,467 million and recorded a consolidated net profit of TRY 291 million. Aksa Energy recorded TRY 709 million of EBITDA, down by %6 year-on-year. Gross profit increased by 3% whereas operating profit decreased by 3%, year-on-year; and the Company recorded 20.4% EBITDA margin. The EBITDA generated by African PPs declined by 5% from TRY 539 million in 1H2019 to TRY 477 million in 1H2020. In 1H2020, Turkey and Northern Cyprus accounted for 79% of our sales revenue, while the operations in Africa accounted for 67% of EBITDA. Moreover, since our power plant in Northern Cyprus sells electricity on a guaranteed USD-based tariff, the sales revenues of the power plants in both Northern Cyprus and Africa are realized in hard currency. Therefore, 80% of our EBITDA was USD-based while 20% was TRY-based in 1H2020. Among the TRY 291 million of consolidated net profit for 1H2020, the share of the main company has increased by 107% year-on-year to TRY 222.3 million and that of non-controlling interests decreased to TRY 68.7 million. The increase in main company's share is caused by the acquisition of the minority shares of our Madagascar-based company in 2019, as well as the utilization of new loans through our subsidiary in Ghana following maturity of some of the rolling loans previously utilised to provide working capital, thanks to availability of favorable credit conditions. The Company plans to utilise loans through its subsidiaries as long as the local credit conditions are more favorable. The Net Financial Debt/EBITDA ratio remained low at 2.1 in 1H2020. (The net financial debt/EBITDA graph showing the evolution is presented below.) NET FINANCIAL DEBT/EBITDA 10,0 7,8 7,3 8,0 6,6 6,0 5,6 4,4 4,1 4,4 3,6 4,0 3,3 2,8 2,6 2,1 2,0 0,0 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 2017 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 2018 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 2019 1Q20 2Q20 Having carried a net financial debt of USD 860 million in 2015 - the year Aksa Energy signed a contract with the Government of Ghana - the Company reduced this figure by USD 124 million in YE2017 via asset sales; and further decreased it to USD 442 million by 1H2020 by consistently settling its outstanding loans thanks to the positive contribution of African PPs. Thus, since the beginning of its globalization strategy, the Company has paid off USD 418 million in debt while investing in power plant projects abroad. (The graph showing the notable decrease in net financial debt in USD terms is presented below.) NET FINANCIAL DEBT (USD mn) 900 700 860 780 736 702 500 529 490 442 300 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 1Q20 2Q20 As at 1H2020, 49.2% of our bank loans is denominated in TRY, 48.4% in USD and 2.4% in EUR. Respectfully announced to the public and our esteemed investors. We declare that the above disclosures are in accordance with the principles set out in the Communiqué Serial: VIII, No: 54 of the Capital Markets Board and fully reflect the information we have received on this matter; the information is consistent with our books, records and documents; and that we have shown all the necessary efforts to obtain accurate and complete information on the subject matter and we are responsible for these statements.

