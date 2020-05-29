DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



29.05.2020 / 12:12

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020

Address:

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://aktienbrauerei-ag.de

