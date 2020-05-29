|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
29.05.2020 / 12:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://aktienbrauerei-ag.de
29.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de