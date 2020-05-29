Log in
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05/29/2020 | 06:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.05.2020 / 12:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2020
Address: http://aktienbrauerei-ag.de

29.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Aktienbrauerei Kaufbeuren AG
Hohe Buchleuthe 3
87600 Kaufbeuren
Germany
Internet: www.aktien-brauerei.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1059141  29.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Jan S. Kluth Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tom R. Grimmett Member-Supervisory Board
Anne Germaine Member-Supervisory Board
Rainer Müller Sales Manager-National Trade
Gottfried Csauth Sales Manager-Catering & Trading
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKTIENBRAUEREI KAUFBEUREN AG0
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-40.35%93 961
HEINEKEN N.V.-11.44%53 466
AMBEV S.A.-31.33%37 749
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-19.20%36 239
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-11.86%24 249
