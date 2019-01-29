AKWEL : Eurobio Scientific reaches the 50M sales mark in 2018

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC REACHES THE €50M SALES MARK IN 2018

Eurobio Scientific consolidated sales reached €50.6M in 2018,

an 18% growth, confirming its position as a key player in in vitro diagnostics

Activity grew by more than 6% at constant scope



Paris, January 29, 2019 – 6:00 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, presents its annual consolidated turnover at December, 31 2018.

Eurobio Scientific reaches €50M sales mark in 2018.

The Eurobio Scientific Group reached €50.6M annual consolidated turnover in 2018, an +18% increase compared to 2017.

At constant scope, which means including Eurobio sales during the first quarter of 2017, the turnover increased by +6%, a significant growth rate in a sluggish market.

Eurobio Scientific consolidates its market shares, with major new agreements won this year.

in €M 2018 2017 (1) Var. 2017 comparable

basis (2) Var. Total 50.6 42.7 +18 % 47.7 +6 %



Non-audited figures

The turnover breakdown by activity will be presented with 2018 annual results. Turnover including sales made by Eurobio from the acquisition on March 30, 2017 Turnover including sales made by Eurobio from January 1st, 2017

Activity driven by the growth of molecular biology

With overall trends similar to the 1st half of 2018, the activity of the Group remains driven by the growth of molecular biology which offsets the decrease of HLA sales in the Transplantation division, in a mature market.

Strong improvement of profitability expected for 2018 fiscal year

After reaching a positive EBITDA in the first half of 2018, the implemented savings program continues to have an impact on the second half of the year and allows the Group to anticipate a significant improvement of its overall profitability for the 2018 fiscal year compared to 2017.

« By crossing the €50M mark this year, we consolidate our critical size. The signing of several new distribution agreements strengthens our position as a leading Group in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. Our efforts to expand our range of proprietary products, associated with new distribution agreements, allows us to meet customer needs with innovative products. We confirm our goal to increase turnover by +25% by the end of 2020. Furthermore, as already announced at the beginning of 2018, our objective is to increase significantly our EBITDA during the year. During the first half of 2018, after showing, within a few months, our capacity to reach an EBITDA of more than 2 million euros, we anticipate a clear improvement of our global profitability for the full year » concludes Jean-Michel Carle, CEO of Eurobio Scientific.

Next Financial Meeting

2018 annual results: April 16, 2019

About Eurobio Scientific



Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and two production units based in the Paris region and in the United States.







For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com







The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices.

Symbol : ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934 - Reuters : ALERS.PA - Bloomberg : ALERS:FP







