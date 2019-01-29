Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  AKWEL    AKW   FR0000053027

AKWEL (AKW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/29 11:30:00 am
15.99 EUR   -2.50%
12:33pAKWEL : Eurobio Scientific reaches the 50M sales mark in 2018
GL
01/09AKWEL : 2019 Financial Communication Calendar
GL
2018AKWEL : Inauguration of plant in Thailand
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AKWEL : Eurobio Scientific reaches the 50M sales mark in 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 12:33pm EST

EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC REACHES THE €50M SALES MARK IN 2018

Eurobio Scientific consolidated sales reached €50.6M in 2018,
an 18% growth, confirming its position as a key player in in vitro diagnostics

Activity grew by more than 6% at constant scope
                   

Paris, January 29, 2019 – 6:00 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, eligible PEA-PME), a leading French group in the field of specialty in vitro medical diagnostics, presents its annual consolidated turnover at December, 31 2018.

Eurobio Scientific reaches 50M sales mark in 2018.

The Eurobio Scientific Group reached €50.6M annual consolidated turnover in 2018, an +18% increase compared to 2017.

At constant scope, which means including Eurobio sales during the first quarter of 2017, the turnover increased by +6%, a significant growth rate in a sluggish market.

Eurobio Scientific consolidates its market shares, with major new agreements won this year.

in €M20182017 (1)Var. 2017 comparable
basis (2)		Var.  
Total50.642.7+18% 47.7+6%  
  


Non-audited figures
The turnover breakdown by activity will be presented with 2018 annual results. 		 
  1. Turnover including sales made by Eurobio from the acquisition on March 30, 2017
  2. Turnover including sales made by Eurobio from January 1st, 2017
 

Activity driven by the growth of molecular biology

With overall trends similar to the 1st half of 2018, the activity of the Group remains driven by the growth of molecular biology which offsets the decrease of HLA sales in the Transplantation division, in a mature market. 

Strong improvement of profitability expected for 2018 fiscal year

After reaching a positive EBITDA in the first half of 2018, the implemented savings program continues to have an impact on the second half of the year and allows the Group to anticipate a significant improvement of its overall profitability for the 2018 fiscal year compared to 2017.

« By crossing the €50M mark this year, we consolidate our critical size. The signing of several new distribution agreements strengthens our position as a leading Group in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. Our efforts to expand our range of proprietary products, associated with new distribution agreements, allows us to meet customer needs with innovative products. We confirm our goal to increase turnover by +25% by the end of 2020. Furthermore, as already announced at the beginning of 2018, our objective is to increase significantly our EBITDA during the year. During the first half of 2018, after showing, within a few months, our capacity to reach an EBITDA of more than 2 million euros, we anticipate a clear improvement of our global profitability for the full year » concludes Jean-Michel Carle, CEO of Eurobio Scientific. 

Next Financial Meeting
2018 annual results: April 16, 2019

About Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific (ex Diaxonhit) is a key player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved from research to manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology and infectious diseases, and sells instruments and products for research laboratories, including biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Through many partnerships and a strong presence in hospitals, Eurobio Scientific has established its own distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products in the molecular biology field. The Group has approximately 120 employees and two production units based in the Paris region and in the United States.

 

For more information, please visit: www.eurobio-scientific.com

 

The company is publicly listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris
Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices.
Symbol : ALERS - ISIN Code: FR0013240934  -  Reuters : ALERS.PA  - Bloomberg : ALERS:FP

 

 
Contacts


Eurobio Scientific Group
Denis Fortier, General Manager
Hervé Duchesne de Lamotte, General Manager
Tel. +33 1 69 79 64 80

 		Calyptus
Sophie Levesque / Mathieu Calleux
Investor Relations
Tel. +33 1 53 65 68 68 - eurobio-scientific@calyptus.net

Attachment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKWEL
12:33pAKWEL : Eurobio Scientific reaches the 50M sales mark in 2018
GL
01/09AKWEL : 2019 Financial Communication Calendar
GL
2018AKWEL : Inauguration of plant in Thailand
PU
2018AKWEL : Q3 2018 Sales
PU
2018AKWEL : The 25th anniversary of the Rudnik site (Czech Republic)
PU
2018AKWEL : H1 2018 Income
PU
2018AKWEL : half-yearly earnings release
2018AKWEL : Inauguration of our third plant in China, in Wuhan
PU
2018AKWEL : Bursa (Turkey) and Monteux (France) plants rewarded by the PSA “Be..
PU
2018AKWEL : Q2 2018 Sales
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 087 M
EBIT 2018 96,1 M
Net income 2018 79,6 M
Debt 2018 28,7 M
Yield 2018 1,71%
P/E ratio 2018 5,89
P/E ratio 2019 5,17
EV / Sales 2018 0,43x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 439 M
Chart AKWEL
Duration : Period :
AKWEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKWEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,6 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Coutier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathieu Xavier Coutier Chairman
Jean-Louis Thomasset Vice Chairman
Geneviève Coutier Director-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Job Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKWEL1.86%502
CUMMINS9.88%22 931
RHEINMETALL15.76%4 450
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-4.78%3 155
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION9.71%2 987
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.-2.74%2 893
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.