AKWEL : Inauguration of our third plant in China, in Wuhan

AKWEL
09/19/2018

The AKWEL Group inaugurated on September 19th its third factory in China, in Wuhan, in the presence of local authorities (committee of the sustainable French-Chinese model city of Wuhan, members of the government of Caidin District), of its customers DPCA (Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile), Renault-Donfeng, Ford Changan and companies that intervened on the site.

The construction of a third unit in China (the 43rd for the group) is a response to AKWEL's strong desire to offer its car and truck manufacturers customers solutions that are as close as possible to their production and delivery sites. In the coming months, the Wuhan plant will deliver cylinder head covers, air intake hoses and door handles for the latest DPCA and CHANGAN-FORD vehicles. It currently employs more than 70 people.

AKWEL has been present in China for more than 20 years. The first factory in Cixi (a port city located in the northeast of Zhejiang Province), which started in 1995, is now specialized in the manufacture of metal and plastic pipes (extrusion). A second unit was created in 2015 in Chongqing, the major economic center of Inner China, and is dedicated to rubber processing (extrusion, forming). The 5,000 m2 of Wuhan's newly inaugurated site, specialized in the injection and blowing of plastics in 3D, complements the Group's expertise in China.

Disclaimer

Akwel published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:07:12 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 087 M
EBIT 2018 110 M
Net income 2018 80,3 M
Debt 2018 26,4 M
Yield 2018 1,35%
P/E ratio 2018 7,07
P/E ratio 2019 6,54
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
Capitalization 567 M
Managers
NameTitle
André Coutier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathieu Xavier Coutier Chairman
Jean-Louis Thomasset Vice Chairman
Geneviève Coutier Director-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Job Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKWEL-37.11%666
CUMMINS-17.58%23 597
RHEINMETALL-17.13%4 451
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-16.03%3 255
DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC-35.77%3 037
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-20.31%2 822
