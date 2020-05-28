AKWEL : Nanterre Commercial Court's ruling concerning Novares

Press release

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 5:45pm

NANTERRE COMMERCIAL COURT'S RULING

CONCERNING THE NOVARES GROUP

AKWEL acknowledges the Nanterre Commercial Court's ruling establishing a continuation plan for the NOVARES Group around its current shareholders, and expects the solution retained to ensure the sustainability of this significant operator in the French automotive industry.

An independent family group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, Akwel is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber,metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across five continents, Akwel employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.

Euronext Paris - B Compartment - ISIN : FR0000053027 - Reuters : AKW.PA - Bloomberg : AKW:FP

Contacts

AKWEL

Jean-Louis Thomasset - Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP - Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO - Press Relations

Jean-Marc Atlan - Christine Savoie -- christine.savoie@ekno.fr - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44 / +33 6 46 90 34 23

CALYPTUS - Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux - Gregory Bosson - akwel@calyptus.net - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68