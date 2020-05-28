Log in
AKWEL (AKW) FR0000053027

AKWEL

(AKW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 05/28 11:35:20 am
15.3 EUR +3.94%
12:26pAKWEL : Nanterre Commercial Court's ruling concerning Novares
PU
11:45aAKWEL : Nanterre Commercial Court's Ruling Concerning the Novares Group
GL
05/22AKWEL : Information on the buy out offer
PU
AKWEL : Nanterre Commercial Court's ruling concerning Novares

05/28/2020 | 12:26pm EDT

Press release

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 5:45pm

NANTERRE COMMERCIAL COURT'S RULING

CONCERNING THE NOVARES GROUP

AKWEL acknowledges the Nanterre Commercial Court's ruling establishing a continuation plan for the NOVARES Group around its current shareholders, and expects the solution retained to ensure the sustainability of this significant operator in the French automotive industry.

An independent family group listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, Akwel is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber,metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across five continents, Akwel employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.

Euronext Paris - B Compartment - ISIN : FR0000053027 - Reuters : AKW.PA - Bloomberg : AKW:FP

Contacts

AKWEL

Jean-Louis Thomasset - Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP - Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO - Press Relations

Jean-Marc Atlan - Christine Savoie -- christine.savoie@ekno.fr - Tel.: +33 6 07 37 20 44 / +33 6 46 90 34 23

CALYPTUS - Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux - Gregory Bosson - akwel@calyptus.net - Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

WWW.AKWEL-AUTOMOTIVE.COM

[1]

Disclaimer

Akwel SA published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 16:25:03 UTC
