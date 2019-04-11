Log in
AKWEL

(AKW)
AKWEL : Turnover up to 1,062.2m and current operating profit of 77.4m

0
04/11/2019

In 2018, AKWEL recorded an annual turnover of €1,062.2m, up 3.7% and 9.4% on a like for like basis and at a constant exchange rate. This business growth, against the backdrop of a global automotive market that has been in decline for the first time in 10 years, particularly in the fourth quarter, arose despite a negative exchange rate impact of €58.8m particularly affecting the Turkish lira and the US dollar. Products and Functions' turnover exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,011.8m, driven by the Cooling and Emission Control product lines.

Read the press release

Disclaimer

Akwel SA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:17:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 069 M
EBIT 2018 81,0 M
Net income 2018 70,9 M
Debt 2018 36,6 M
Yield 2018 1,64%
P/E ratio 2018 6,40
P/E ratio 2019 5,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,41x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Capitalization 401 M
Chart AKWEL
Duration : Period :
AKWEL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKWEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 20,6 €
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Coutier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mathieu Xavier Coutier Chairman
Jean-Louis Thomasset Vice Chairman
Geneviève Coutier Director-Supervisory Board
Nicolas Job Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKWEL-6.83%452
CUMMINS INC.21.00%25 597
RHEINMETALL22.86%4 658
WEIFU HIGH-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO LTD--.--%3 584
DORMAN PRODUCTS INC.2.48%3 045
CUMMINS INDIA LTD-12.01%3 004
