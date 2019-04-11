AKWEL : Turnover up to 1,062.2m and current operating profit of 77.4m

In 2018, AKWEL recorded an annual turnover of €1,062.2m, up 3.7% and 9.4% on a like for like basis and at a constant exchange rate. This business growth, against the backdrop of a global automotive market that has been in decline for the first time in 10 years, particularly in the fourth quarter, arose despite a negative exchange rate impact of €58.8m particularly affecting the Turkish lira and the US dollar. Products and Functions' turnover exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,011.8m, driven by the Cooling and Emission Control product lines.

