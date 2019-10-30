Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel plays it cool as Russian building shapes up for top award

Matrex, located in the city's Skolkovo Business and Technology Park, has scooped a prestigious Architzer A+ Award from the global architectural community. The unique structure is coated in Black Onyx from Interpon's D2525 Eco portfolio, a range of heat-reflective coatings which can bounce the sun's rays back off the exterior of a building.

'We're delighted to be part of a project which has won such a major award,' says Daniela Vlad, Managing Director of AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings business. 'We pride ourselves on being able to meet the increasing demand for sustainable coatings so that we can deliver customer benefits, societal benefits and environmental benefits. The special thing about Interpon D2525 Eco is its ability to keep buildings cooler, which can make an important contribution to reducing the urban heat island effect.'

Adds Jean-Paul Moonen, AkzoNobel Powder Coatings' Global Segment Manager for Architecture: 'Like most cities, Moscow is warming up much quicker than the surrounding land, and products like Interpon D2525 Eco can make a big difference. For example, the temperature increase in the city due to the urban heat island effect can be up to 2 °C. It might not sound like much, but it can cause a significant spike in dehydration or heat stroke for city dwellers.'

He explains that in a controlled test, our heat reflective pigments were shown to keep a roof 7 °C cooler than one coated without the heat reflection technology. Meanwhile, the temperature inside was 3 °C lower, reducing the demand for energy to power fans and air conditioning units.

A mixed-use commercial building, Matrex was designed by visionary Russian architect Boris Bernaskoni. His monolithic, pyramidal structure is clad in glass. It hides a much softer, curvier interior, which can only be clearly seen at night, when the building is dramatically illuminated from within. It's one of many iconic green buildings around the world that benefit from the company's extensive range of world class powder coatings.

For more details, visit www.interpon.com