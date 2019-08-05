Log in
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (July 29, 2019 – August 2, 2019)

08/05/2019 | 02:50am EDT

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 13, 2019. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,347,648 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €1,757.31 million.

AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €2.5 billion as part of a total €6.5 billion being distributed to shareholders following the sale of the Specialty Chemicals business. The share buyback is due to be completed by the end of 2019.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and on the share buyback overview page.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 06:49:04 UTC
