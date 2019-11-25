Log in
Akzo Nobel N.V.

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
News 
Press Releases

Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel share buyback (November 18, 2019 – November 22, 2019)

11/25/2019 | 03:18am EST

This is part of a repurchase program announced on February 13, 2019. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 29,642,819 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €2,351.31 million.

AkzoNobel intends to repurchase common shares up to a value of €2.5 billion as part of a total €6.5 billion being distributed to shareholders following the sale of the Specialty Chemicals business. The share buyback is due to be completed by the end of 2019.

In accordance with regulations, AkzoNobel will inform the market about the progress made in the execution of this program through weekly updates and at share buyback overview page.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 08:17:04 UTC
