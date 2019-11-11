Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel wraps up Mapaero deal to strengthen aerospace coatings business

The deal will strengthen AkzoNobel's global position in aerospace coatings, notably in the structural and cabin coating sub-segments. Combining the world class product ranges from both companies will also enable AkzoNobel to provide customers with a much wider portfolio of innovative and sustainable solutions - as well as contributing directly to its Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy.

Established in 1992 and specializing in sustainable water-based and advanced eco-friendly products, Mapaero operates a production facility in France and has around 140 employees.

AkzoNobel is a global leader in aerospace coatings, supplying high performance products and technologies for aircraft worldwide. For more information, visit www.aerospace.akzonobel.com