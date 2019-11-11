Log in
Akzo Nobel N.V.

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

(AKZA)
Akzo Nobel N : AkzoNobel wraps up Mapaero deal to strengthen aerospace coatings business

11/11/2019 | 04:25am EST

The deal will strengthen AkzoNobel's global position in aerospace coatings, notably in the structural and cabin coating sub-segments. Combining the world class product ranges from both companies will also enable AkzoNobel to provide customers with a much wider portfolio of innovative and sustainable solutions - as well as contributing directly to its Winning together: 15 by 20 strategy.

Established in 1992 and specializing in sustainable water-based and advanced eco-friendly products, Mapaero operates a production facility in France and has around 140 employees.

AkzoNobel is a global leader in aerospace coatings, supplying high performance products and technologies for aircraft worldwide. For more information, visit www.aerospace.akzonobel.com

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 09:24:03 UTC
