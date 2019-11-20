Log in
AKZO NOBEL N.V.

Akzo Nobel N : Tens of thousands of children empowered in 25-year history of AkzoNobel Education Fund

11/20/2019 | 04:25am EST

Beginning with education for children in developing countries, the partnership has grown to also offer training, new skills and mentorship. Over the years, tens of thousands of young people around the world have participated in more than 50 projects supported in part by the Education Fund.

In just the past five years, thousands of youth in Natal, Brazil; Chengdu, China; and Northern India have received market-oriented vocational training - after which many secured decent jobs or self-employment. The most recent project kicked off last month in Jia County, China, where we're providing girls the opportunity to develop skills in the STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

'The collection of programs through which we 'give back' to society is called AkzoNobel Cares - it's part of our commitment as a company to creating shared value and making a meaningful difference in people's lives,' says Charlotte van Meer, member of the Education Fund's board and Head of Legal for Europe, Middle East and Africa at AkzoNobel. 'We're very proud of our 25-year partnership with Plan International Netherlands. The Education Fund helps young people who grow up in challenging circumstances to bridge the gap between overcoming their daily struggles and realizing their dreams. Together, we're giving them the tools they need to learn and build a brighter future.'

'To advance the rights of young people and equality for girls and young women internationally, it is essential to form strong relationships and work with companies who share our passion for making a difference,' says Monique van 't Hek, Executive Director at Plan International Netherlands. 'We are proud to be partnering with AkzoNobel for the past 25 years. Together we have provided thousands of young people, with a special focus on girls and young women, with education and targeted vocational training to improve their employability and career prospects for an independent and sustainable future.'

AkzoNobel has been a partner of the Dutch chapter of the Plan International network since November 1994. Watch this inspirational video to learn more about our impact around the world.

To follow other social programs under AkzoNobel Cares which involve employees, products and expertise in helping people and their communities, see #AkzoNobelCares on social media.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 09:24:01 UTC
