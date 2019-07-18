Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  AkzoNobel    AKZA   NL0013267909

AKZONOBEL

(AKZA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/18 04:59:45 am
82.875 EUR   -0.52%
04:26aAKZONOBEL : Eyes Acquisition of Aerospace Coatings Maker Mapaero
DJ
07/16Blackstone Moves to Expand Into Building Materials -- WSJ
DJ
07/15AKZONOBEL : share buyback
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AkzoNobel : Eyes Acquisition of Aerospace Coatings Maker Mapaero

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 04:26am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Akzo Nobel NV (AKZA.AE) on Thursday said it intends to acquire French aerospace coatings manufacturer Mapaero.

The Dutch paint maker said the intended acquisition will strengthen its position in aerospace coatings, notably in the structural and cabin coating subsegments, and contribute directly toward delivering its 2020 guidance.

Akzo Nobel said the deal would add 15% toward its return on sales target.

Mapaero's president and CEO, Eric Rumeau, said there is clearly a strong match in a possible combination.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AKZONOBEL
04:26aAKZONOBEL : Eyes Acquisition of Aerospace Coatings Maker Mapaero
DJ
07/16Blackstone Moves to Expand Into Building Materials -- WSJ
DJ
07/15AKZONOBEL : share buyback
AQ
07/15AKZONOBEL : share buyback (July 8, 2019 – July 12, 2019)
AQ
07/09AKZONOBEL : to boost investment in Changzhou powder coatings plant
PU
07/08AKZONOBEL : share buyback
AQ
07/08AKZONOBEL : share buyback (July 1, 2019 – July 5, 2019)
AQ
07/02AKZONOBEL : share buyback
AQ
07/01AKZONOBEL : share buyback (June 24, 2019 – June 28, 2019)
AQ
06/28AKZONOBEL : partners with the Rijksmuseum for live restoration of Rembrandt's Ni..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 9 446 M
EBIT 2019 966 M
Net income 2019 565 M
Debt 2019 214 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 31,1x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,82x
Capitalization 17 138 M
Chart AKZONOBEL
Duration : Period :
AkzoNobel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AKZONOBEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 85,99  €
Last Close Price 83,31  €
Spread / Highest target 20,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thierry F. J. Vanlancker Chief Executive Officer
Nils Smedegaard Andersen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruud Joosten Chief Operating Officer
Maarten de Vries Chief Financial Officer
Peggy Bertha Bruzelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AKZONOBEL5.19%19 237
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY18.83%41 953
PPG INDUSTRIES15.28%27 527
ASIAN PAINTS1.66%19 452
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO LTD20.41%13 038
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.6.26%8 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About