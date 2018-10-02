AkzoNobel : announces Extraordinary General Meeting on November 13, 2018

October 2, 2018

Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA.AS; AKZOY) has announced that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held on November 13, 2018.

This relates to the separation of the Specialty Chemicals business and commitment to return the vast majority of net proceeds to shareholders, following advance proceeds of €1 billion paid as special cash dividend on December 7, 2017.

The agenda will include:

Capital repayment and share consolidation (voting point) Proposal to amend the Articles of Association to increase the par value of the common shares Proposal to amend the Articles of Association to execute the share consolidation Proposal to amend the Articles of Association to decrease the par value of the common shares, including a reduction of capital Proposal to grant the authority to execute the notarial deeds of amendment of the Articles of Association

Nils Andersen, Chairman of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board, commented: "Now that we have completed the sale of the Specialty Chemicals business, we intend to swiftly and efficiently return the vast majority of net proceeds to our shareholders, as promised.

"AkzoNobel remains focused on achieving the next phase of value creation for shareholders and other stakeholders, by implementing the strategy to create a focused, and high performing, paints and coatings company."

This is a public announcement by Akzo Nobel N.V. pursuant to section 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We're experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we are active in over 150 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high performance products and services our customers expect.

