AkzoNobel : confirms details of 2 billion capital repayment and share...

The record date for shareholders holding common shares will be at the close of trading hours for Euronext Amsterdam on January 23, 2019. A share consolidation ratio of 9:8 will be effective on January 24, 2019 and shareholders will receive a capital repayment of €8.78 per common share on January 25, 2019.

This €2 billion capital repayment is part of a total €6.5 billion being distributed to shareholders following the sale of the Specialty Chemicals business. A special cash dividend of €1 billion will be paid in February 2019 and a share buyback program of €2.5 billion will commence soon, in addition to €1 billion advance proceeds distributed by a special cash dividend paid in December 2017.

Please refer to the AkzoNobel website for further information.