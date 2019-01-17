Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AkzoNobel : confirms details of 2 billion capital repayment and share...

01/17/2019 | 02:49am EST

The record date for shareholders holding common shares will be at the close of trading hours for Euronext Amsterdam on January 23, 2019. A share consolidation ratio of 9:8 will be effective on January 24, 2019 and shareholders will receive a capital repayment of €8.78 per common share on January 25, 2019.

This €2 billion capital repayment is part of a total €6.5 billion being distributed to shareholders following the sale of the Specialty Chemicals business. A special cash dividend of €1 billion will be paid in February 2019 and a share buyback program of €2.5 billion will commence soon, in addition to €1 billion advance proceeds distributed by a special cash dividend paid in December 2017.

Please refer to the AkzoNobel website for further information.

Disclaimer

Akzo Nobel NV published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 07:48:07 UTC
