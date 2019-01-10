Log in
AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C. (SALAM)

AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C. (SALAM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/09
0.091 BHD   -1.09%
Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank- Bahrain Wins the Enterprise Excellence Award in Training & National Manpower...

01/10/2019 | 01:54am EST

​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain has been awarded the Enterprise Excellence Award in the field of training and national manpower development during the 34th annual ceremony organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and in the presence of Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labor and Social Development to honor distinguished private sector establishments and outstanding worker's performance.

On this occasion, Mr. Rafik Nayed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, praised the efforts of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development to encourage and honor distinguished players and raise productivity levels in various establishments towards achieving national economy development and private sector growth.

We are honored to be awarded with the Enterprise Excellence Award in the field of training and national manpower development for the year 2018. This award is a strong testament to the Bank's mission to invest in human capital which in turn leads to higher sustainable profitability and shareholders value.

Nayed further added: 'In line with our commitment, the Bank continues to optimize its skilled manpower by shaping a nurturing corporate culture, and leveraging the best training and development tools available in the industry. We will continue to work closely to implement industry best practices to support our strategic vision of becoming Bahrain's leading Bank and employer of choice.

In conclusion, we would like to take this opportunity to extend our appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, the Prime Minister and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister for their leadership and continued support to the development of national human capital resources.

Photo-caption (from left to right) of handing over the prize to the Bank's representative: Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labor and Social Development, Ms. Muna Al Balooshi, Head of Human Resources and Administration of Al Salam Bank-Bahrain and Mr. Subah Salem Al Doseri - Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development.

Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 06:53:00 UTC
