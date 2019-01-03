Log in
AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C. (SALAM)

AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C. (SALAM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.1 BHD   +2.04%
2012Cross-border clout still denied to Islamic banks
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain,...

01/03/2019 | 06:49am CET

​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, today announced the launch of Wakala accounts special promotion from 3 January to 31 March 2019 that offers customers special profit rates with a chance to win double the expected profits.

Commenting on the launch of Wakala accounts special promotion, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking said: 'In line with our commitment, Al Salam Bank, is always keen to provide innovative and unique banking services tailored to meet the needs of our customers. Wakala account is the smartest Islamic solution for returns on your investments that will provide you safe and flexible investment tenor up to 5 years. During the promotional period, clients will enjoy the opportunity to enter our monthly draw for a chance to win double their expected profits when making their investments in the account.'

Wakala accounts offer a variety of different schemes including Wakala, Wakala Plus, Easy Wakala, and Wakala Taib. Customers who wish to open a Wakala account may visit any of Al Salam Bank's branches or can apply through our online product application service 'Apply @ Home' available on the Bank's website. The draw will be officiated by representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism (MOICT) along with the internal and external auditors and in accordance with Central Bank of Bahrain and MOICT laws.

For further information, please visit our we​bsite www.alsalambahrain.com or contact our customer care center on (+973) 17005500.

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain is licensed and regulated as an Islamic Retail Bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain.​

Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 05:48:01 UTC
