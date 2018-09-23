Log in
Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom, organized a...

09/23/2018 | 08:49am CEST

​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom, organized a day visit at Gravity Indoor Skydiving (Gravity) for 50 children from Al Sanabel Orphans Care Society to experience the incredible feeling human body flight in a controlled and safe environment and have fun with Al Salam Bank's Happy Team.


​This is in line with the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in cooperation with Gravity Indoor Skydiving (Gravity) to raise further awareness of Bahrain's one and only indoor skydiving experience to young Bahraini talents and to strengthen our initiative towards spreading happiness in the hearts of our local community.


At Al Salam Bank-Bahrain we actively support, sponsor and encourage community led initiatives in education, arts, sports, culture and other related activities that motivate people to take the extra step to realize their ambitions to succeed in life. We take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to Gravity and Al Sanabel Orphans Care Society for making this happen.


Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 23 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 06:48:02 UTC
