Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant banks in the Kingdom, announced...

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant banks in the Kingdom, announced the Al Dana Second Grand cash prize worth US$ 250,000 as part of this year's 'Danat' Saving Scheme. The grand prize was awarded by Mr. Mohammed Buhijji - Head of Retail Banking to the winner Mr. Abdulmajid Abdo Al Hashedi.

On this occasion Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank-Bahrain said: 'We congratulate the second grand prize draw winner Mr. Abdulmajid Al Hashedi on his winning of US$250,000. At Al Salam Bank, we take great joy in rewarding our loyal customers and it gives us satisfaction to see them benefiting from our 'Danat Al Salam' saving scheme by positively encouraging customers to increase their investments for a better future and help in making their dreams come true.'

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji further added, 'With our second grand prize of 2018 concluded, we encourage all our customers to continue to benefit from our value-added rewarding scheme by building their investments by 2nd December for a chance to win Al Dana Final Grand Prize worth US$ 1 million which will be given away in January 2019.'

To be eligible for the prize draw, customers need to open a Danat savings account at any Al Salam Bank-Bahrain branches with a minimum deposit of BD50 or apply through our online product application service 'Apply@Home' available on the bank's website. The Danat Savings scheme draws will be officiated by representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism along with the internal and external auditors and in accordance with Central Bank of Bahrain and Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Tourism laws.

Further information on the scheme as well as the detailed list of the prizes and draw dates, please visit the Bank's website www.alsalambahrain.com.

Seen in picture1: (from right to left): Mr. Mohammed Buhijji - Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank-Bahrain awarding Mr. Abdulmajid Abdo Al Hashedi winner of $250K and in presence of Ms. Bushra A.Aziz - Relationship Manager in Al Salam Bank's Private Banking department.​