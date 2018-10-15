Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom, announced...

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom, announced today the launch of a special rewards offer on its range of Visa Credit Cards from 15th of October until 14th of December 2018. Visa credit cardholders can now take advantage of this special rewards on every BD 1 transaction made abroad by using Al Salam Bank's Visa credit cards including transactions made at point of sales (POS) and online will automatically rewards you to earn 6 Times the Miles.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji - Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank-Bahrain said:

'As part of customer's positive feedback from the successful credit card promotions which were previously rolled out during the year, we believe it brings us closer to our loyal customers by offering a more value added rewards that is in line with our continuous commitment to help them enjoy their lifestyle and travel aspirations as well as experience benefits that are tailored to fit their financial needs.'

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji further added: 'Visa Cardholders will earn 6 times the miles than the usual so the more they spend abroad the more miles they will be rewarded when using any of Al Salam Bank credit card suites that include Gold, Platinum contactless, Signature contactless and Infinite credit cards.'

Customers will enjoy to redeem their earned miles directly towards Gulf Air's Falconflyer loyalty programme for a number of benefits including free flights, flight upgrades, lounge access and excess baggage as well as membership upgrades and much more.

For more information on Al Salam Bank's Visa Cards or to apply online, please visit the Bank's website: www.alsalambahrain.com or contact our customer care center on 17005500.

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain B.S.C is licensed and regulated as an Islamic Retail Bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain.