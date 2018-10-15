Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BAHRAIN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C.    SALAM   BH000A0J2481

AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C. (SALAM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari’a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom, announced...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:28am CEST

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneering Shari'a-compliant Banks in the Kingdom, announced today the launch of a special rewards offer on its range of Visa Credit Cards from 15th of October until 14th of December 2018. Visa credit cardholders can now take advantage of this special rewards on every BD 1 transaction made abroad by using Al Salam Bank's Visa credit cards including transactions made at point of sales (POS) and online will automatically rewards you to earn 6 Times the Miles.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Buhijji - Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank-Bahrain said:

'As part of customer's positive feedback from the successful credit card promotions which were previously rolled out during the year, we believe it brings us closer to our loyal customers by offering a more value added rewards that is in line with our continuous commitment to help them enjoy their lifestyle and travel aspirations as well as experience benefits that are tailored to fit their financial needs.'

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji further added: 'Visa Cardholders will earn 6 times the miles than the usual so the more they spend abroad the more miles they will be rewarded when using any of Al Salam Bank credit card suites that include Gold, Platinum contactless, Signature contactless and Infinite credit cards.'

Customers will enjoy to redeem their earned miles directly towards Gulf Air's Falconflyer loyalty programme for a number of benefits including free flights, flight upgrades, lounge access and excess baggage as well as membership upgrades and much more.

For more information on Al Salam Bank's Visa Cards or to apply online, please visit the Bank's website: www.alsalambahrain.com or contact our customer care center on 17005500.

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain B.S.C is licensed and regulated as an Islamic Retail Bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 06:27:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.
08:47aAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : offers rewards on its Visa credit cards
AQ
08:28aAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneerin..
PU
10/08AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : honours former top officials
AQ
10/08AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : DFM – Resume trading on SALAM_BAH shares aft..
AQ
10/08AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : SALAM_BAH – Press release
AQ
10/08AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain (the Group or Bank), ..
PU
10/07AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : SALAM_BAH – Results of BOD meeting
AQ
10/04DFM &NDASH; SUSPEND TRADING ON SALAM : 00 PM (UAE Time) as its BOD meeting is be..
AQ
10/01AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : ​Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, one of the pioneerin..
PU
09/25AL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : – Bahrain B.S.C. (SALAM) Board of Directors ..
AQ
More news
Chart AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Al Salam Bank - Bahrain B.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Rafik Nayed Chief Executive Officer
Khaleefa Butti bin Omair Al-Muhairi Chairman
Abdulkarim Turki Chief Operating Officer
Khalid Jalili Head-Finance
Husein Mohammed Salem Al-Meeza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C.-7.34%574
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-2.35%186 455
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 745
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-9.85%52 949
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-10.70%52 921
QNB42.86%45 677
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.