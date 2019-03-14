Log in
Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Al Salam Bank offers cardholders 5% cash back ​

03/14/2019 | 08:09am EDT

​Top 10 spenders get cash back on all transactions abroad

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain announces today the launch of a pre-summer promotion on its range of Visa Credit and Prepaid cards. The campaign, which runs from 15 March to 15 April 2019, offers a chance to win 5% cash back to the top 10 cardholders who use their cards the most while travelling abroad or shopping online.

Mr. Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking, said: 'This promotion is in line with our commitment towards enhancing the overall experience of our customers. We are building on the successes of our previous campaigns, which have received very positive feedback, and adding further value this year by offering our top 10 spenders' with the highest number of card swipes cash back on their international transactions. We encourage our customers to take advantage of this offer, which is tailored to accommodate their lifestyle goals during one of the peak travel seasons.'

Mr. Buhijji further added: 'Customers will also enjoy to take advantage of our special rewards programme by earning Gulf Air miles when shopping with Al Salam Bank's credit cards, which can be redeemed for a number of benefits including free flights, flight upgrades, lounge access and excess baggage, as well as membership upgrades and much more.'

For more information on Al Salam Bank's Visa Cards or to apply online, please visit the Bank's website: www.alsalambahrain.com or contact our customer care center on 17005500.

Al Salam Bank-Bahrain is licensed and regulated as an Islamic Retail Bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain.

​​

Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:08:06 UTC
