AL SALAM BANK - BAHRAIN B.S.C.
Al Salam Bank Bahrain B S C : ​Gravity Indoor Skydiving (Gravity) announced Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, as the Platinum Sponsor of...

09/16/2018 | 07:23am CEST

​Gravity Indoor Skydiving (Gravity) announced Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, as the Platinum Sponsor of the 3rd FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving 2018 (WCS2018). Organized by Gravity in collaboration with the Bahrain Air Sports Federation, the event will be hosted in the Kingdom of Bahrain in October 2018.

Khawla Alhammadi, Gravity's General Manager, expressed her sincere appreciation for Al Salam Bank-Bahrain initiative in supporting global sports events and it's collaboration with Gravity as an official sponsor of the WCIS2018. Alhammadi stated: 'We are honoured to have Al Salam Bank on board for this event. The 3rd FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving is the biggest indoor skydiving event of the year that will put Bahrain on the global map and highlight our country's role in encouraging sports on an international scale'.

​First Deputy CEO of Al Salam Bank-Bahrain, Mr. Anwar Murad, expressed his pride in sponsoring such an international event held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, stating that this participation emphasizes Al Salam Bank's pillars that aims to support institutions serving our local community. As a local bank, it is in line with our commitment and our national duty to support this event to successfully host one of the most important international sports today for the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving 2018 which helps in reinforcing the Kingdom of Bahrain as a unique destination for sports and tourism.'Mr. Anwar Murad further added:

'This spectacular event will reflect the highest standards that the Kingdom aspires to achieve and we are proud to be a part of the movement that creates a distinguished reputation within the sports sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain.'

The 3rd FAI World Cup of Indoor Skydiving will take place on October 25 - 28 and will gather top tier flyers from around the world to compete in several disciplines: 4-Way FS, 4-Way VFS, 2-Way & 4-Way Dynamic, and Freestyle. Among the expected participating countries are the Kingdom of Bahrain, USA, Britain, Australia, Belgium, Russia, China, Singapore, Poland and many more.

Disclaimer

Al Salam Bank – Bahrain BSC published this content on 16 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2018 05:22:02 UTC
