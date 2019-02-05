Alacer Gold : 2018 Q4 FS FINAL

Alacer Gold Corp.

Consolidated Financial Statements

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

Management's Responsibility for Financial Reporting

The consolidated financial statements, the notes thereto, and other information in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Alacer Gold Corp. (the "Corporation"), are the responsibility of Management and have been approved by the Board of Directors.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and reflect Management's best estimates, judgments and policies that it believes appropriate in the circumstances.

The Corporation maintains a system of internal accounting controls which provide on a reasonable basis, assurance that the financial information is relevant, reliable, accurate and that the Corporation's assets are appropriately accounted for and safeguarded.

The Board of Directors, principally through the Audit Committee, is responsible for ensuring Management fulfills its responsibilities for financial reporting and internal control. The Audit Committee is composed of three directors, all of whom are independent, and meets periodically with Management and the external auditors to review accounting, auditing, internal control and financial reporting matters.

The consolidated financial statements have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants who were appointed by the shareholders. The auditor's report outlines the scope of their examination and their opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

/signed/ /signed/ Rodney Antal Mark Murchison President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer February 5, 2019

Independent auditor's report

To the Shareholders of Alacer Gold Corp

Our opinion

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Alacer Gold Corp and its subsidiaries, (together, the Company) as at December 31, 2018 and 2017, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IFRS).

What we have audited

The Company's consolidated financial statements comprise:

 the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2018 and 2017;

 the consolidated statements of profit and comprehensive profit for the years then ended;

 the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended;

 the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended; and

 the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Independence

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements.

Other information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

 Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

 Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

 Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

 Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

 Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

 Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Marelize Konig.

(Signed) "PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP."

Chartered Professional Accountants, Licensed Public Accountants

Toronto, Ontario

February 5, 2019