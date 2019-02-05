Alacer Gold : 2018 Q4 MDA-FINAL

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

The following management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is as of February 5, 2019 and relates to the financial condition and results of operations of Alacer Gold Corp. and its subsidiaries ("Alacer," the "Group" or the "Corporation") as of December 31, 2018. The MD&A supplements and complements the Corporation's audited annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "consolidated financial statements") and related notes. Other relevant documents to be read with this MD&A include the Corporation's audited annual consolidated financial statements and the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2017, and the Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018. Comparison herein is provided to the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Readers are cautioned that the MD&A contains forward‐looking statements and that actual events may vary from Management's expectations. Readers are encouraged to read the Cautionary Statements included with this MD&A and to consult the Corporation's audited annual consolidated financial statements for 2018 and related notes, which are available on the Corporation's website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au. The December 31, 2018 consolidated financial statements and MD&A are presented in U.S. Dollars ("USD") and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). References to "non‐GAAP s" are made throughout this MD&A. For further information and detailed reconciliations, see the "Non‐GAAP Measures" section of this MD&A. This discussion addresses matters the Corporation considers important for an understanding of the financial condition and results of operations as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as the outlook for 2019.

Table of Contents

Overview ....................................................................................................................................................... 1

Highlights ...................................................................................................................................................... 2

2019 Guidance (100%) .................................................................................................................................. 3

Results of Operations .................................................................................................................................... 7

Investments in Mineral Properties and Equipment .................................................................................... 10

Exploration and Development .................................................................................................................... 11

Financial Highlights ..................................................................................................................................... 18

Summary of Quarterly Results .................................................................................................................... 22

Liquidity and Capital Resources and Borrowings ........................................................................................ 22

Business Conditions and Trends ................................................................................................................. 24

Transactions with Related Parties ............................................................................................................... 27

Critical Accounting Policies, Estimates, and Accounting Changes .............................................................. 27

Financial Instruments and Other Instruments ............................................................................................ 27

Non‐GAAP Measures .................................................................................................................................. 29

Other ........................................................................................................................................................... 31

Cautionary Statements ............................................................................................................................... 32

Overview

Alacer is a leading low‐cost intermediate gold producer, with an 80% interest in the world‐class Çöpler Gold Mine ("Çöpler") in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining"). The Company's primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi‐mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east‐central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi‐mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Gold Mine is processing ore from three primary sources: Çöpler sulfide ore, Çöpler oxide ore, and Çakmaktepe oxide ore. With the recent completion of the sulfide plant, the Çöpler Gold Mine will produce over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All‐in Sustaining Costs, generating robust free cash flow over the next 20 years.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the newly discovered Ardich1 deposit. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production utilizing the existing Çöpler infrastructure. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues, including work on the technical studies for the Gediktepe Project2.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade.

1 Detailed information regarding the Ardich maiden Mineral Resource can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Announces a Maiden Mineral Resource for the Ardich Oxide Gold Deposit Located in the Çöpler District" dated December 10, 2018, available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.

2 Additional information on the Gediktepe Project can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Announces a New Reserve for its Gediktepe Project Providing Future Growth," (the "Gediktepe PFS") dated September 13, 2016, available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.

Highlights

Strategic

 The sulfide plant construction is complete1 and will be delivered approximately 11% under budget. The sulfide plant produced 23,246 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter with 21,916 ounces produced in December from sulfide ore.

 The Çakmaktepe2 Environmental Impact Assessment and operating permits were received in 2018 and mining commenced. Production from this third ore source, at the Çöpler Gold Mine, occurs in 2019.

 A maiden Mineral Resource of 294,000 Indicated and 85,000 Inferred oxide gold ounces was announced for Ardich3 which is located approximately 6km from Çöpler. The size of the Ardich deposit is prospective, with this maiden Mineral Resource representing the first estimate of a potentially larger deposit.

 The expansion of the Çöpler heap leach pad capacity to 58 million tonnes was completed which maximizes the processing capacity of the oxide plant for known oxide ore reserves. A feasibility study will be completed in 2019 to potentially further expand the Çöpler heap leach pad by approximately 20 million tonnes.

Operational

 The Çöpler Gold Mine, including the Sulfide Project, operated 766 days and surpassed 19.1 million hours worked without a lost time injury as of December 31, 2018.

 Full‐year gold production was 170,865 ounces which was within updated guidance of 160,000 ‐ 230,000 ounces.

 Full‐year Total Cash Costs (C2) per oxide ounce4 were $506 and full‐year All‐in Sustaining Costs per oxide ounce4 were $609, which was lower than guidance of $650 ‐ $700.

 In‐pit exploration at the Çöpler Gold Mine was successful with the discovery of limestone rich oxide material that was blended with previously stockpiled lower sulfide, high carbonate ore for stacking on the heap leach pad that contributed to 2018 production.

 Sulfide ore stockpiles at December 31, 2018 were 8.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 3.20 g/t gold or approximately 850,000 contained gold ounces.

Financial

 The Corporation ended the year with consolidated cash of $105 million and debt of $350 million.

 The Corporation sold 167,1725 ounces of gold in 2018 resulting in cash proceeds of $212 million.

 Cash flow from operating activities during the year totaled $99.3 million.

 Working capital was $96.9 million at December 31, 2018.

 Full‐year attributable earnings of $15.1 million and $0.05 per share and normalized attributable earnings of $44.4 million and $0.15 per share.6

1 Detailed information regarding the Sulfide Project, including the material assumptions on which the forward‐looking financial information is based, can be found in the technical report dated June 9, 2016 entitled "Çöpler Mine Technical Report" (the "Çöpler Mine Technical Report") available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.

2 Detailed information regarding the maiden Mineral Reserve can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Announces Maiden Mineral Reserve and a 70% Increase in Indicated Mineral Resource for Çakmaktepe as well as Additional Exploration Results for Çakmaktepe," dated December 18, 2017 ("Çakmaktepe Update"), available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au.

3 Detailed information regarding the maiden Mineral Resource for Ardich can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Announces a Maiden Mineral

Resource for the Ardich Oxide Gold Deposit Located in the Çöpler District" dated December 10, 2018, available on www.sedar.com and on www.asx.com.au ("Ardich Update").

4 Total Cash Costs (C2) per ounce, All‐in Sustaining Costs per ounce are non‐GAAP performance measures with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation to IFRS, please see the "Non‐GAAP Measures" section of this MD&A.

5 10,924 ounces of 2018 production were sold after December 31, 2018.

6 Normalized attributable earnings and normalized earnings per share are non‐GAAP financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS.

Normalized earnings and normalized EPS are derived from attributable earnings and attributable EPS adjusted for foreign exchange loss, deferred tax expense (including foreign exchange impact and incentive tax credits) and share based compensation.

2019 Guidance (100%)

Guidance for the Company's 2019 gold production and costs are as follows:

(100%) Oxide Plant1 Sulfide Plant Consolidated Gold Ounces Produced2 '000's 90 to 110 230 to 270 320 to 380 Total Tonnes Mined M ‐ ‐ 21.8 Total Tonnes Treated M 2.1 1.7 3.8 Average Grade Treated g/t gold 1.60 4.75 ‐ Sulfide Plant Processing Cost3 $/tonne ‐ 44 ‐ 48 ‐ Total Cash Costs ("C2")4 $/oz 650 to 700 425 to 475 500 to 550 All‐in Sustaining Costs ("AISC")4 $/oz 700 to 7505 600 to 6505 675 to 7255 Sustaining Capital Expenditure General $M ‐ ‐ 12 Tailings Storage Facility - accelerated $M ‐ ‐ 26 Sulfide Plant Debottlenecking $M ‐ ‐ 8 Growth Capital Expenditure $M ‐ ‐ 40 Exploration Expenditure (Attributable) $M ‐ ‐ 9 General and Administrative6 $M ‐ ‐ 12

Sulfide plant production is expected to be weighted approximately 45% to the first half of the year and 55% to the second half of the year as the plant ramps up. The C2 and AISC numbers for the sulfide plant are indicative full‐year estimates given commercial production has not yet been declared. Once commercial production has been declared, expected in early 2019, revised guidance on cost metrics will be updated.

Oxide plant production will be generated from two sources, Çöpler oxide ore and Çakmaktepe oxide ore and is expected to be weighted approximately 60% to the first half of the year and 40% to the second half of the year. Production from Çakmaktepe ore will be 80% attributable to Alacer as a commercial arrangement has been entered into whereby the Çöpler operation will purchase the Çakmaktepe ore.

General sustaining capital expenditure is planned to total $12 million ($10 million attributable), which includes scheduled plant shutdowns, the heap leach pad expansion study and general items. In addition, $8 million ($6 million attributable) will be spent to increase throughput rates in the sulfide plant beyond 1.9 million tonnes per annum, and $26 million ($21 million attributable) will be spent on the continued construction of the tailings storage facility at an accelerated rate.

1 Oxide plant includes production from both Çöpler oxide ore and Çakmaktepe oxide ore.

2 Production results are reported on 100% basis; production results are reduced by 20% non‐controlling interest at the Çöpler Gold Mine to derive attributable gold production.

3 As guided, sulfide plant processing costs will be higher in the early years due to higher reagent consumption.

4 Total Cash Costs (C2) per ounce and All‐In Sustaining Costs per ounce are non‐GAAP performance measures with no standard definition under

IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation to IFRS, please see the "Non‐GAAP Measures" section.

5 All‐in Sustaining Costs for the oxide plant and sulfide plant are for the mine site only. The consolidated AISC includes the addition of general and administrative costs, share‐based compensation costs and other exploration expenses.

6 General & Administrative expense of $12 million does not include non‐cash depreciation or share‐based compensation.

Growth capital expenditure is planned to total $40 million ($32 million attributable), which includes completion of the Gediktepe technical studies and the remaining planned expenditures to close out the Sulfide Project and complete demobilization. The Sulfide Project will be delivered approximately 11% under budget with total spend of approximately $664 million.

Expenditure on Alacer's exploration portfolio in Turkey is planned to total $14 million, of which $9 million is attributable to Alacer. The 2019 exploration program will be heavily focused on growing oxide resources, through in‐pit drilling at Çöpler and further defining Ardich mineralization.

Çöpler Sulfide Plant Update

The sulfide plant construction and commissioning activities have been completed and the ramp up to nameplate throughput capacity of 1.9 million tonnes per annum is underway. The design of the plant is proving to be robust and no real constraints have been identified. The ramp up is progressing to plan with overall utilization increasing. The first phase of the tailings storage facility ("TSF") construction is complete and operating as designed. Commercial production is expected to be declared in early 2019.

Sulfide Plant

The sulfide plant will deliver long‐term growth with robust financial returns and adds 20 years of production at Çöpler. The sulfide plant will bring Çöpler's remaining LoM gold production to over 3.5 million ounces at first quartile All‐in Sustaining Costs.1 Through December 31, 2018, the Sulfide Project has incurred costs of $648 million and the capital cost estimate has been reduced from $744 million to $664 million reflecting forecast savings.

1 All‐in Sustaining Costs per ounce is a non‐GAAP performance measure with no standardized definition under IFRS. For further information and a detailed reconciliation to IFRS, please see the "Non‐GAAP Measures" section of this MD&A.

