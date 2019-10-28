Log in
ALACER GOLD CORP.

(ASR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 10/28 04:00:00 pm
5.4 CAD   -1.28%
10/28ALACER GOLD : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements-FINAL
PU
10/25ALACER GOLD CORP. : Buying pressure
10/15TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39
RE
Alacer Gold : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements-FINAL

0
10/28/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

Alacer Gold Corp.

Unaudited Interim

Consolidated Financial Statements

September 30, 2019

Alacer Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Profit (Loss) and Comprehensive Profit (Loss) (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

Note

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

$

143,981

$

35,495

$

313,721

$

124,177

Production costs

55,252

14,211

123,881

50,264

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

23,108

7,726

47,050

29,348

Cost of sales

78,360

21,937

170,931

79,612

Gross profit

65,621

13,558

142,790

44,565

Exploration and evaluation

1,865

1,428

4,173

4,316

General and administrative

2,110

2,177

8,346

7,666

Share-based employee compensation costs

5,831

302

13,357

3,245

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3,039)

37,722

8,397

68,944

Other loss (gain)

4

970

(1,980)

20,107

(184)

Other operating costs

7,737

39,649

54,380

83,987

Operating profit (loss)

57,884

(26,091)

88,410

(39,422)

Finance costs (income) - net

5

5,939

(2,431)

10,202

(3,686)

Share of (income) loss on investments accounted for using the equity method

(1,554)

27

(4,778)

2,522

Profit (loss) before income tax

53,499

(23,687)

82,986

(38,258)

Income tax expense (benefit)

6

8,102

8,645

20,016

(17,352)

Total net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss)

$

45,397

$

(32,332)

62,970

(20,906)

Net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss) attributable to:

Owners of the corporation

7

$

34,831

$

(27,142)

$

43,001

$

(20,581)

Non-controlling interest

10,566

(5,190)

19,969

(325)

Total net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss)

$

45,397

$

(32,332)

$

62,970

$

(20,906)

Total net profit (loss) per share of owners of the corporation - Basic

7

$

0.12

$

(0.09)

$

0.15

$

(0.07)

Total net profit (loss) per share of owners of the corporation - Diluted

7

$

0.12

$

(0.09)

$

0.15

$

(0.07)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Alacer Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Note

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities

Total net profit and comprehensive profit

Non-cash items:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

Non-cash related to hedging activities

18

Unrealized foreign exchange impacts

Share-based employee compensation costs

Finance costs on leases

19

Other non-cash expenses (income) and items not affecting cash

Income tax expense (benefit)

Impairment on Gediktepe

Net change in non-cash working capital

8

Investing activities

Mineral properties and equipment, except right-of-use assets

Sulfide ore stockpile

Equity investments

Contract advances and payables

Financing activities

Borrowings, principal and interest

Borrowings, restricted cash

11

Finance lease principal and interest payments

19

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance

Effect of exchange rates on changes in cash held in foreign currencies

Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance

Non-cash investing and financing activities

IFRS 16 - right-of-use assets

3 a)

IFRS 16 - lease liabilities

3 a)

Supplemental cash flow information

Interest paid

Income taxes paid

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

$

45,397

$

(32,332)

$

62,970

$

(20,906)

23,108

7,762

47,050

29,435

(262)

(3,008)

2,164

(5,350)

(2,974)

38,159

10,281

67,883

5,831

302

13,357

3,244

1,973

-

5,264

-

279

830

(4,224)

6,139

8,102

8,645

18,905

(17,352)

309

-

17,222

-

18,930

934

(12,459)

4,503

100,693

21,292

160,530

67,596

(25,665)

(57,580)

(11,839)

(213,792)

-

(2,044)

(2,764)

(15,132)

(48)

(1,013)

(967)

(4,592)

-

(1,247)

104

(5,323)

(25,713)

(61,884)

(15,466)

(238,839)

(21,957)

(5,417)

(67,963)

87,191

15,103

-

(30,634)

-

(2,364)

-

(7,044)

-

(9,218)

(5,417)

(105,641)

87,191

65,762

(46,009)

39,423

(84,052)

78,749

162,894

104,798

202,813

341

(1,123)

631

(2,999)

$

144,852

$

115,762

$

144,852

$

115,762

$

2,405

$

-

$

(99,846)

$

-

$

(240)

$

-

$

103,462

$

-

$

(4,850)

$

(5,376)

$

(16,302)

$

(12,631)

$

-

$

(1,451)

$

(1,111)

$

(3,965)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Alacer Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

As of

As of

September 30,

December 31,

Assets

Note

2019

2018

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

10

$

144,852

$

104,798

Receivables and other assets

12

29,197

24,984

Inventories

13

121,930

86,698

295,979

216,480

Mineral properties and equipment, net

14

1,031,488

952,281

Investments accounted for using the equity method

7,459

18,628

Deferred income tax asset

6

70,080

95,133

Restricted cash

11

30,634

-

Other long-term assets

15

60,819

75,601

Total assets

$

1,496,459

$

1,358,123

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

16

$

57,045

$

51,441

Borrowings, short-term

17

68,150

68,155

Short-term portion of lease liability

19

1,813

-

Current income tax liabilities

1,323

-

128,331

119,596

Borrowings, long-term

17

221,550

272,665

Long-term portion of lease liability

19

101,649

-

Asset retirement obligation

20

24,601

23,877

Other long-term liabilities

21

12,775

6,881

Total liabilities

488,906

423,019

Equity

Share capital

22

$

1,479,052

$

1,477,586

Reserves

25,526

17,513

Deficit

(705,838)

(748,839)

Equity attributable to owners of the corporation

798,740

746,260

Non-controlling interest in subsidiary

208,813

188,844

Total equity

1,007,553

935,104

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,496,459

$

1,358,123

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Alacer Gold Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Attributable to owners of the Corporation

Non-

Share capital

Reserves

Deficit

Total

controlling

Total Equity

interest

Balance at January 1, 2018

Profit for the period

Transactions with owners of the corporation:

Share plans - exercises Amortization of share-based awards Reclassification of share-based awards withholding tax obligation (IFRS 2)

Total transactions with owners of the corporation

Balance at September 30, 2018

$

1,476,265

$

15,251

$

(763,445)

-

-

(20,581)

1,321

(1,437)

-

1,960

-

-

977

(512)

1,321

1,500

(512)

$

1,477,586

$

16,751

$

(784,538)

$

728,071

$

179,399

$

907,470

(20,581)

(325)

(20,906)

(116)

-

(116)

1,960

-

1,960

465

-

465

2,309

-

2,309

$

709,799

$

179,074

$

888,873

Balance at January 1, 2019

Profit for the period

Transactions with owners of the corporation:

Share plans - exercises Amortization of share-based awards

Share-based awards capitalized for Sulfide Project

Total transactions with owners of the corporation

Balance at September 30, 2019

$

1,477,586

$

17,513

$

(748,839)

$

746,260

$

188,844

$

935,104

-

-

43,001

43,001

19,969

62,970

1,466

(2,409)

-

(943)

-

(943)

-

1,952

-

1,952

-

1,952

-

8,470

-

8,470

-

8,470

1,466

8,013

-

9,479

-

9,479

$

1,479,052

$

25,526

$

(705,838)

$

798,740

$

208,813

$

1,007,553

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Alacer Gold Corp. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 03:16:05 UTC
