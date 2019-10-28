Alacer Gold : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements-FINAL
Alacer Gold Corp.
Unaudited Interim
Consolidated Financial Statements
September 30, 2019
Alacer Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Profit (Loss) and Comprehensive Profit (Loss) (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
Note
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenues
$
143,981
$
35,495
$
313,721
$
124,177
Production costs
55,252
14,211
123,881
50,264
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
23,108
7,726
47,050
29,348
Cost of sales
78,360
21,937
170,931
79,612
Gross profit
65,621
13,558
142,790
44,565
Exploration and evaluation
1,865
1,428
4,173
4,316
General and administrative
2,110
2,177
8,346
7,666
Share-based employee compensation costs
5,831
302
13,357
3,245
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(3,039)
37,722
8,397
68,944
Other loss (gain)
4
970
(1,980)
20,107
(184)
Other operating costs
7,737
39,649
54,380
83,987
Operating profit (loss)
57,884
(26,091)
88,410
(39,422)
Finance costs (income) - net
5
5,939
(2,431)
10,202
(3,686)
Share of (income) loss on investments accounted for using the equity method
(1,554)
27
(4,778)
2,522
Profit (loss) before income tax
53,499
(23,687)
82,986
(38,258)
Income tax expense (benefit)
6
8,102
8,645
20,016
(17,352)
Total net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss)
$
45,397
$
(32,332)
62,970
(20,906)
Net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the corporation
7
$
34,831
$
(27,142)
$
43,001
$
(20,581)
Non-controlling interest
10,566
(5,190)
19,969
(325)
Total net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss)
$
45,397
$
(32,332)
$
62,970
$
(20,906)
Total net profit (loss) per share of owners of the corporation - Basic
7
$
0.12
$
(0.09)
$
0.15
$
(0.07)
Total net profit (loss) per share of owners of the corporation - Diluted
7
$
0.12
$
(0.09)
$
0.15
$
(0.07)
2
Alacer Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Note
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Total net profit and comprehensive profit
Non-cash items:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Non-cash related to hedging activities
18
Unrealized foreign exchange impacts
Share-based employee compensation costs
Finance costs on leases
19
Other non-cash expenses (income) and items not affecting cash
Income tax expense (benefit)
Impairment on Gediktepe
Net change in non-cash working capital
8
Investing activities
Mineral properties and equipment, except right-of-use assets
Sulfide ore stockpile
Equity investments
Contract advances and payables
Financing activities
Borrowings, principal and interest
Borrowings, restricted cash
11
Finance lease principal and interest payments
19
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance
Effect of exchange rates on changes in cash held in foreign currencies
Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance
Non-cash investing and financing activities
IFRS 16 - right-of-use assets
3 a)
IFRS 16 - lease liabilities
3 a)
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid
Income taxes paid
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
45,397
$
(32,332)
$
62,970
$
(20,906)
23,108
7,762
47,050
29,435
(262)
(3,008)
2,164
(5,350)
(2,974)
38,159
10,281
67,883
5,831
302
13,357
3,244
1,973
-
5,264
-
279
830
(4,224)
6,139
8,102
8,645
18,905
(17,352)
309
-
17,222
-
18,930
934
(12,459)
4,503
100,693
21,292
160,530
67,596
(25,665)
(57,580)
(11,839)
(213,792)
-
(2,044)
(2,764)
(15,132)
(48)
(1,013)
(967)
(4,592)
-
(1,247)
104
(5,323)
(25,713)
(61,884)
(15,466)
(238,839)
(21,957)
(5,417)
(67,963)
87,191
15,103
-
(30,634)
-
(2,364)
-
(7,044)
-
(9,218)
(5,417)
(105,641)
87,191
65,762
(46,009)
39,423
(84,052)
78,749
162,894
104,798
202,813
341
(1,123)
631
(2,999)
$
144,852
$
115,762
$
144,852
$
115,762
$
2,405
$
-
$
(99,846)
$
-
$
(240)
$
-
$
103,462
$
-
$
(4,850)
$
(5,376)
$
(16,302)
$
(12,631)
$
-
$
(1,451)
$
(1,111)
$
(3,965)
3
Alacer Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
As of
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Note
2019
2018
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
10
$
144,852
$
104,798
Receivables and other assets
12
29,197
24,984
Inventories
13
121,930
86,698
295,979
216,480
Mineral properties and equipment, net
14
1,031,488
952,281
Investments accounted for using the equity method
7,459
18,628
Deferred income tax asset
6
70,080
95,133
Restricted cash
11
30,634
-
Other long-term assets
15
60,819
75,601
Total assets
$
1,496,459
$
1,358,123
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
16
$
57,045
$
51,441
Borrowings, short-term
17
68,150
68,155
Short-term portion of lease liability
19
1,813
-
Current income tax liabilities
1,323
-
128,331
119,596
Borrowings, long-term
17
221,550
272,665
Long-term portion of lease liability
19
101,649
-
Asset retirement obligation
20
24,601
23,877
Other long-term liabilities
21
12,775
6,881
Total liabilities
488,906
423,019
Equity
Share capital
22
$
1,479,052
$
1,477,586
Reserves
25,526
17,513
Deficit
(705,838)
(748,839)
Equity attributable to owners of the corporation
798,740
746,260
Non-controlling interest in subsidiary
208,813
188,844
Total equity
1,007,553
935,104
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,496,459
$
1,358,123
4
Alacer Gold Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Attributable to owners of the Corporation
Non-
Share capital
Reserves
Deficit
Total
controlling
Total Equity
interest
Balance at January 1, 2018
Profit for the period
Transactions with owners of the corporation:
Share plans - exercises Amortization of share-based awards Reclassification of share-based awards withholding tax obligation (IFRS 2)
Total transactions with owners of the corporation
Balance at September 30, 2018
$
1,476,265
$
15,251
$
(763,445)
-
-
(20,581)
1,321
(1,437)
-
1,960
-
-
977
(512)
1,321
1,500
(512)
$
1,477,586
$
16,751
$
(784,538)
$
728,071
$
179,399
$
907,470
(20,581)
(325)
(20,906)
(116)
-
(116)
1,960
-
1,960
465
-
465
2,309
-
2,309
$
709,799
$
179,074
$
888,873
Balance at January 1, 2019
Profit for the period
Transactions with owners of the corporation:
Share plans - exercises Amortization of share-based awards
Share-based awards capitalized for Sulfide Project
Total transactions with owners of the corporation
Balance at September 30, 2019
$
1,477,586
$
17,513
$
(748,839)
$
746,260
$
188,844
$
935,104
-
-
43,001
43,001
19,969
62,970
1,466
(2,409)
-
(943)
-
(943)
-
1,952
-
1,952
-
1,952
-
8,470
-
8,470
-
8,470
1,466
8,013
-
9,479
-
9,479
$
1,479,052
$
25,526
$
(705,838)
$
798,740
$
208,813
$
1,007,553
5
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.