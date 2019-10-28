Alacer Gold : 2019 Q3 Financial Statements-FINAL

Alacer Gold Corp. Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements September 30, 2019

Alacer Gold Corp. Consolidated Statements of Profit (Loss) and Comprehensive Profit (Loss) (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, Note 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 143,981 $ 35,495 $ 313,721 $ 124,177 Production costs 55,252 14,211 123,881 50,264 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,108 7,726 47,050 29,348 Cost of sales 78,360 21,937 170,931 79,612 Gross profit 65,621 13,558 142,790 44,565 Exploration and evaluation 1,865 1,428 4,173 4,316 General and administrative 2,110 2,177 8,346 7,666 Share-based employee compensation costs 5,831 302 13,357 3,245 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,039) 37,722 8,397 68,944 Other loss (gain) 4 970 (1,980) 20,107 (184) Other operating costs 7,737 39,649 54,380 83,987 Operating profit (loss) 57,884 (26,091) 88,410 (39,422) Finance costs (income) - net 5 5,939 (2,431) 10,202 (3,686) Share of (income) loss on investments accounted for using the equity method (1,554) 27 (4,778) 2,522 Profit (loss) before income tax 53,499 (23,687) 82,986 (38,258) Income tax expense (benefit) 6 8,102 8,645 20,016 (17,352) Total net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss) $ 45,397 $ (32,332) 62,970 (20,906) Net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the corporation 7 $ 34,831 $ (27,142) $ 43,001 $ (20,581) Non-controlling interest 10,566 (5,190) 19,969 (325) Total net profit (loss) and comprehensive profit (loss) $ 45,397 $ (32,332) $ 62,970 $ (20,906) Total net profit (loss) per share of owners of the corporation - Basic 7 $ 0.12 $ (0.09) $ 0.15 $ (0.07) Total net profit (loss) per share of owners of the corporation - Diluted 7 $ 0.12 $ (0.09) $ 0.15 $ (0.07) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 2

Alacer Gold Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Note Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities Total net profit and comprehensive profit Non-cash items: Depreciation, depletion and amortization Non-cash related to hedging activities 18 Unrealized foreign exchange impacts Share-based employee compensation costs Finance costs on leases 19 Other non-cash expenses (income) and items not affecting cash Income tax expense (benefit) Impairment on Gediktepe Net change in non-cash working capital 8 Investing activities Mineral properties and equipment, except right-of-use assets Sulfide ore stockpile Equity investments Contract advances and payables Financing activities Borrowings, principal and interest Borrowings, restricted cash 11 Finance lease principal and interest payments 19 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents - beginning balance Effect of exchange rates on changes in cash held in foreign currencies Cash and cash equivalents - ending balance Non-cash investing and financing activities IFRS 16 - right-of-use assets 3 a) IFRS 16 - lease liabilities 3 a) Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid Income taxes paid For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 $ 45,397 $ (32,332) $ 62,970 $ (20,906) 23,108 7,762 47,050 29,435 (262) (3,008) 2,164 (5,350) (2,974) 38,159 10,281 67,883 5,831 302 13,357 3,244 1,973 - 5,264 - 279 830 (4,224) 6,139 8,102 8,645 18,905 (17,352) 309 - 17,222 - 18,930 934 (12,459) 4,503 100,693 21,292 160,530 67,596 (25,665) (57,580) (11,839) (213,792) - (2,044) (2,764) (15,132) (48) (1,013) (967) (4,592) - (1,247) 104 (5,323) (25,713) (61,884) (15,466) (238,839) (21,957) (5,417) (67,963) 87,191 15,103 - (30,634) - (2,364) - (7,044) - (9,218) (5,417) (105,641) 87,191 65,762 (46,009) 39,423 (84,052) 78,749 162,894 104,798 202,813 341 (1,123) 631 (2,999) $ 144,852 $ 115,762 $ 144,852 $ 115,762 $ 2,405 $ - $ (99,846) $ - $ (240) $ - $ 103,462 $ - $ (4,850) $ (5,376) $ (16,302) $ (12,631) $ - $ (1,451) $ (1,111) $ (3,965) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 3

Alacer Gold Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of As of September 30, December 31, Assets Note 2019 2018 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 10 $ 144,852 $ 104,798 Receivables and other assets 12 29,197 24,984 Inventories 13 121,930 86,698 295,979 216,480 Mineral properties and equipment, net 14 1,031,488 952,281 Investments accounted for using the equity method 7,459 18,628 Deferred income tax asset 6 70,080 95,133 Restricted cash 11 30,634 - Other long-term assets 15 60,819 75,601 Total assets $ 1,496,459 $ 1,358,123 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 16 $ 57,045 $ 51,441 Borrowings, short-term 17 68,150 68,155 Short-term portion of lease liability 19 1,813 - Current income tax liabilities 1,323 - 128,331 119,596 Borrowings, long-term 17 221,550 272,665 Long-term portion of lease liability 19 101,649 - Asset retirement obligation 20 24,601 23,877 Other long-term liabilities 21 12,775 6,881 Total liabilities 488,906 423,019 Equity Share capital 22 $ 1,479,052 $ 1,477,586 Reserves 25,526 17,513 Deficit (705,838) (748,839) Equity attributable to owners of the corporation 798,740 746,260 Non-controlling interest in subsidiary 208,813 188,844 Total equity 1,007,553 935,104 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,496,459 $ 1,358,123 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 4

Alacer Gold Corp. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited) (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) Attributable to owners of the Corporation Non- Share capital Reserves Deficit Total controlling Total Equity interest Balance at January 1, 2018 Profit for the period Transactions with owners of the corporation: Share plans - exercises Amortization of share-based awards Reclassification of share-based awards withholding tax obligation (IFRS 2) Total transactions with owners of the corporation Balance at September 30, 2018 $ 1,476,265 $ 15,251 $ (763,445) - - (20,581) 1,321 (1,437) - 1,960 - - 977 (512) 1,321 1,500 (512) $ 1,477,586 $ 16,751 $ (784,538) $ 728,071 $ 179,399 $ 907,470 (20,581) (325) (20,906) (116) - (116) 1,960 - 1,960 465 - 465 2,309 - 2,309 $ 709,799 $ 179,074 $ 888,873 Balance at January 1, 2019 Profit for the period Transactions with owners of the corporation: Share plans - exercises Amortization of share-based awards Share-based awards capitalized for Sulfide Project Total transactions with owners of the corporation Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 1,477,586 $ 17,513 $ (748,839) $ 746,260 $ 188,844 $ 935,104 - - 43,001 43,001 19,969 62,970 1,466 (2,409) - (943) - (943) - 1,952 - 1,952 - 1,952 - 8,470 - 8,470 - 8,470 1,466 8,013 - 9,479 - 9,479 $ 1,479,052 $ 25,526 $ (705,838) $ 798,740 $ 208,813 $ 1,007,553 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited interim consolidated financial statements. 5

