Alacer Gold : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Operational & Financial Results Conference Call

ALACER GOLD ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

April 16, 2020, Toronto: Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Corporation") [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] plans to release its first quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, April 30, 2020 (North America).

Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20200428.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610 for U.S. and Canada 0808-101-2791 for United Kingdom 1-800-423-528 for Australia 800-930-470 for Hong Kong 800-101-2425 for Singapore 1-604-638-5340 for International toll "Alacer Gold Call" Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until July 1, 2020 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer's website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Thursday, June 11,

2020 by using passcode 4285# and calling:

1-855-669-9658 for U.S. and Canada 800-984-354 for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine1 and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow, and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Sustainability is of growing importance to all stakeholders, whether they are local communities, local and national governments, our shareholders, or our employees. We are committed to honest and open disclosure and continuous improvement.