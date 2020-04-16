Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Alacer Gold Corp.    ASR   CA0106791084

ALACER GOLD CORP.

(ASR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alacer Gold : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Operational & Financial Results Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 04:21pm EDT

ALACER GOLD ANNOUNCES RELEASE DATE FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

April 16, 2020, Toronto: Alacer Gold Corp. ("Alacer" or the "Corporation") [TSX: ASR and ASX: AQG] plans to release its first quarter 2020 operating results, financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis before the Toronto Stock Exchange opens on Thursday, April 30, 2020 (North America).

Rod Antal, Alacer's President and Chief Executive Officer will host a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. (North America Eastern Daylight Time) / Friday, May 1, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time).

You may listen to the call via webcast at http://services.choruscall.ca/links/alacer20200428.html. The conference call presentation will also be available at the link provided prior to the call commencing.

You may participate in the conference call by dialing:

1-800-319-4610

for U.S. and Canada

0808-101-2791

for United Kingdom

1-800-423-528

for Australia

800-930-470

for Hong Kong

800-101-2425

for Singapore

1-604-638-5340

for International toll

"Alacer Gold Call"

Conference ID

If you are unable to participate in the call, a webcast will be archived until July 1, 2020 and a recording of the call will be available on Alacer's website at www.AlacerGold.com or through replay until Thursday, June 11,

2020 by using passcode 4285# and calling:

1-855-669-9658

for U.S. and Canada

800-984-354

for Australia

The corresponding financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, press release, and presentation will be posted on Alacer's website and on www.SEDAR.com.

About Alacer

Alacer is a leading low-cost intermediate gold producer whose primary focus is to leverage its cornerstone Çöpler Gold Mine1 and strong balance sheet as foundations to continue its organic multi-mine growth strategy, maximize free cash flow, and therefore create maximum value for shareholders. The Çöpler Gold Mine is located in east-central Turkey in the Erzincan Province, approximately 1,100 kilometers ("km") southeast from Istanbul and 550km east from Ankara, Turkey's capital city.

Sustainability is of growing importance to all stakeholders, whether they are local communities, local and national governments, our shareholders, or our employees. We are committed to honest and open disclosure and continuous improvement.

Page 1 of 2

Alacer continues to pursue opportunities to further expand its current operating base to become a sustainable multi-mine producer with a focus on Turkey. The Çöpler Gold Mine is currently processing ore through two producing plants.

The systematic and focused exploration efforts in the Çöpler District have been successful as evidenced by the discovery of Çakmaktepe, the Ardich deposit2, and the Çöpler Saddle3 prospect. The Çöpler District remains the focus, with the goal of continuing to grow oxide resources that will deliver production into the future and additional sulfide resources to extend production from the sulfide plant. In the other regions of Turkey, targeted exploration work continues at a number of highly prospective exploration targets.

The successful commissioning of the sulfide plant and the exploration successes have provided the business with a number of exceptional growth and development opportunities. An updated Çöpler District Technical Report is planned to be issued in 2020, updating the performance expectations of the installed assets and defining the growth and development pathways.

Alacer is a Canadian company incorporated in the Yukon Territory with its primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company also has a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange where CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trade. Alacer owns an 80% interest in the world-class Çöpler Gold Mine in Turkey operated by Anagold Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Anagold"), and the remaining 20% owned by Lidya Madencilik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. ("Lidya Mining").

For further information on Alacer Gold Corp., please contact:

Lisa Maestas

Director, Investor Relations +1-303-292-1299

Alacer Gold Corp.

7001 East Belleview Avenue, Suite 800 Denver, CO 80237

This press release has been approved for release by the Alacer Gold Disclosure Committee.

  1. Further information regarding the Çöpler Gold Mine can be found in the Çöpler Mine Technical Report, dated June 9, 2016, available on the Company's website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.
  2. Detailed information regarding the Ardich Deposit can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Step-Out Drilling Program Confirms Significant Extension of Ardich Mineralization" dated November 22, 2019, available on the Company's website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.
  3. Detailed information regarding the Çöpler Saddle can be found in the press release entitled "Alacer Gold Reports Exploration Results from the Çöpler Saddle Shear Zone at the Çöpler Gold Mine," dated September 26, 2019, available on the Company's website at www.alacergold.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the ASX at www.asx.com.au.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Alacer Gold Corp. published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 20:20:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALACER GOLD CORP.
04:21pALACER GOLD : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Operational & Financ..
PU
04:11pALACER GOLD : Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2020 Operational and Fina..
AQ
04/07TSX rises 0.16% to 13,614.14
RE
03/09ALACER GOLD : - correction to supporting drill information for mavialtin news re..
AQ
03/06ALACER GOLD : Supporting Information for Mavialtin Press Release
PU
02/17ALACER GOLD : Reports exploration results from the mavialtin porphyry belt in th..
AQ
02/14ALACER GOLD : Reports Exploration Results From the Mavialtin Porphyry Belt in th..
AQ
02/06ALACER GOLD : Announces 2019 Year-End Operating and Financial Results with Earni..
AQ
02/04ALACER GOLD : Announces 2019 Year-End Operating and Financial Results with Earni..
AQ
01/22ALACER GOLD : achieves 2019 guidance and provides 2020 guidance of 310,000 to 36..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 561 M
EBIT 2020 244 M
Net income 2020 152 M
Finance 2020 108 M
Yield 2020 0,51%
P/E ratio 2020 8,76x
P/E ratio 2021 7,71x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
EV / Sales2021 1,68x
Capitalization 1 310 M
Chart ALACER GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Alacer Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALACER GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 5,08  $
Last Close Price 4,44  $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodney P. Antal President, CEO & Executive Director
Edward C. Dowling Chairman
Stewart Beckman Chief Operating Officer
Mark E. Murchison Chief Financial Officer
Richard P. Graff Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALACER GOLD CORP.-7.68%1 331
NEWMONT CORPORATION33.99%47 129
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION40.96%42 865
POLYUS-3.68%20 374
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.21.58%14 929
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.48%14 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group