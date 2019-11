Alacer Gold : Supporting Information for Updated Ardich Mineral Resource

Supporting Drilling Information to Alacer Gold Announcement

This document provides supporting drill collar locations and composite assay results for the Ardich drilling program referenced in the announcement "Alacer Gold Step-Out Drilling Program Confirms Significant Extension of Ardich Mineralization", dated November 20, 2019.

Drill collar locations are surveyed in UTM Zone 37N, ED50 grid using differential GPS in units of meters. All drilling was diamond core drilling with HQ and PQ core sizes. HQ is 63.5mm and PQ is 85 mm in diameter.

Drill Collar Coordinates