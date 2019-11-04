Alamo : 11-4-2019 Alamo Group Inc. Announces Retirement of Board Member

For: Alamo Group Inc. Contact: Dan E. Malone Executive Vice President & CFO 830-372-9581 Financial Relations Board Marilynn Meek 212-827-3773

ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER

SEGUIN, Texas, November 4, 2019 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that David W. Grzelak will retire from the Board of Directors effective December 13, 2019, due to personal reasons.

Mr. Grzelak joined the Board in 2006 and has served on various committees during his tenure, including most recently as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. During this time he has made significant contributions to Alamo Group's continued success.

Roderick R. Baty, Alamo Group's Chairman said "We will miss Dave and would like to express our sincere thanks for his leadership and guidance and for his resolute focus on doing what is right for the Company and its shareholders."

Mr. Grzelak commented "It has been a pleasure and an honor serving on the Board of Alamo Group and I want to wish Alamo Group every success in the future."

A search for a new director to serve on the Board following Mr. Grzelak's retirement is already underway.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for

infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor

mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal

equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related

after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,625 employees

and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2019.

Including the newly acquired Morbark business, our products also include forestry and tree maintenance

equipment and we have a total of approximately 4,345 employees and operate 32 plants globally. The

corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.