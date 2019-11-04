Alamo : 11-4-2019 Alamo Group Inc. Announces Retirement of Board Member

Log in
ALAMO GROUP INC.

Alamo Group Inc. Announces Retirement of Board Member

11/04/2019 | 04:40pm EST

For:

Alamo Group Inc.

Contact:

Dan E. Malone

Executive Vice President & CFO

830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board

Marilynn Meek

212-827-3773

ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BOARD MEMBER

SEGUIN, Texas, November 4, 2019 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that David W. Grzelak will retire from the Board of Directors effective December 13, 2019, due to personal reasons.

Mr. Grzelak joined the Board in 2006 and has served on various committees during his tenure, including most recently as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. During this time he has made significant contributions to Alamo Group's continued success.

Roderick R. Baty, Alamo Group's Chairman said "We will miss Dave and would like to express our sincere thanks for his leadership and guidance and for his resolute focus on doing what is right for the Company and its shareholders."

Mr. Grzelak commented "It has been a pleasure and an honor serving on the Board of Alamo Group and I want to wish Alamo Group every success in the future."

A search for a new director to serve on the Board following Mr. Grzelak's retirement is already underway.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for

infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor

mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal

equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related

after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,625 employees

and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2019.

Including the newly acquired Morbark business, our products also include forestry and tree maintenance

equipment and we have a total of approximately 4,345 employees and operate 32 plants globally. The

corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Morbark acquisition including future financial performance, potential accretion impacts, and synergistic benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 21:39:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 118 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 71,0 M
Debt 2019 430 M
Yield 2019 0,44%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,54x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
Capitalization 1 296 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 139,00  $
Last Close Price 109,62  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald Alan Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roderick R. Baty Chairman
Dan Edward Malone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Grzelak Independent Director
Robert P. Bauer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMO GROUP INC.41.77%1 296
DEERE & COMPANY18.06%55 452
THE TORO COMPANY38.94%8 277
ESCORTS LIMITED-6.88%1 114
LINDSAY CORPORATION-2.30%1 014
TURK TRAKTOR VE ZIRAAT MAKINELERI AS--.--%401
