Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alamo Group, Inc.    ALG

ALAMO GROUP, INC.

(ALG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alamo : 3-5-2019 Alamo Group Completes Acquisition of Dutch Power Company in the Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 04:55pm EST

For:Alamo Group Inc.

Contact:Dan E. Malone

Executive Vice President & CFO 830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board Marilynn Meek 212-827-3773

ALAMO GROUP INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DUTCH POWER COMPANY IN THE NETHERLANDS

SEGUIN, Texas, March 5, 2019 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Dutch Power Company B.V. ("Dutch Power") in the Netherlands. The company's annual sales in 2018 were approximately US $45 million.

Dutch Power designs, manufactures and sells a variety of landscape and vegetation management machines and attachments under several different brand names including Herder, Conver, Roberine, Votex and Precision Makers.

Ron Robinson, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased to have completed our acquisition of Dutch Power. They have several well-respected brands and provide a range of products and market coverage that we expect will complement and enhance our platform for growth by increasing both our product portfolio and our capabilities in the European market. We expect the acquisition to be accretive to our results in 2019."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,500 employees and operates 26 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of December 31, 2018. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's European operations are

ALAMO GROUP INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DUTCH POWER COMPANYPAGE 2

located in Salford Priors, England.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

###

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 05 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2019 21:54:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALAMO GROUP, INC.
04:55pALAMO : 3-5-2019 Alamo Group Completes Acquisition of Dutch Power Company in the..
PU
04:26pALAMO GROUP INC. : Completes Acquisition Of Dutch Power Company In The Netherlan..
PR
03/01ALAMO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
03/01ALAMO : 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
02/28ALAMO GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28ALAMO : Announces Record Results For 2018 As Sales Top $1 Billion
PR
02/23ALAMO : to acquire Dutch landscape and vegetation equipment company
AQ
02/21ALAMO GROUP INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Conferenc..
PR
02/21ALAMO : 2-21-2019 Alamo Group to Acquire Dutch Power Company in the Netherlands
PU
02/21ALAMO GROUP INC. : To Acquire Dutch Power Company In The Netherlands
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 038 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
P/E ratio 2020 12,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 1 137 M
Chart ALAMO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 108 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roderick R. Baty Chairman
Dan Edward Malone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Grzelak Independent Director
Robert P. Bauer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMO GROUP, INC.25.31%1 137
DEERE & COMPANY9.48%52 013
TORO CO22.98%7 277
ESCORTS LIMITED-4.54%1 168
LINDSAY CORPORATION-3.09%1 001
TITAN MACHINERY INC.52.02%433
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.