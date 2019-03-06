Alamo : 3-6-2019 Alamo Group Announces Pending Retirement of Executive Officer

For:

ALAMO GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

SEGUIN, Texas, March 6, 2019 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) today announced that Dr.

Geoffrey Davies, OBE, Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Alamo Group's European

Division will be retiring from the Company at the end of June 2019. Mr. Davies has been with Alamo Group and its predecessor companies for 34 years. In addition to his duties as an executive officer, Mr. Davies has been a recognized industry leader in the United Kingdom among manufacturers of agricultural equipment including being appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen in 2004 for his service to British industry. Following his retirement from the Company, Mr. Davies will act as a consultant to the Company on an interim basis.

Ron Robinson, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Geoff has been

a tremendous asset for our company for many years and will be greatly missed. He has also been a good and valued friend whose counsel I will continue to seek even after his formal retirement. All of us at Alamo

Group wish Geoff the best as he moves into this next phase of his life which I am sure will be a very active

one."

Geoffrey Davies said, "I have had a long and enjoyable career with Alamo Group and am proud of the organization we have built which I know will continue to prosper in the years ahead."

The Company is currently evaluating replacement options for Mr. Davies' position and will be finalizing a succession plan over the coming months.

