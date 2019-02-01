Alamo Group Inc. : To Build New Vacuum Truck Manufacturing Facility In Wisconsin

SEGUIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that it has approved plans to build a new $15 million facility for its Super Products vacuum trucks operation. The facility will be located in the Village of Mukwonago, Wisconsin and will allow the company to consolidate and expand current production which operates out of several facilities in the greater Milwaukee area. The plant is anticipated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2020.

The facility will be approximately 70% larger than the combined capacity of the existing operations and will allow Super Products to consolidate its manufacturing and customer support operations into a single, highly efficient location. It will also enable Super Products to bring in house high value operations that are currently outsourced due to capacity limitations. The site also offers the potential to expand operations to meet future needs. Since being acquired by Alamo Group in 2014, Super Products has grown steadily, in part by expanding its network of vacuum truck rental stores to serve a wider geographic market. In 2018, Super Products opened two new rental locations in Savannah, Georgia and Corpus Christi, Texas and now operates eight rental locations in seven states. The additional capacity provided by the larger facility will allow Super Products to continue its growth in the coming years.

Jeff Leonard, Executive Vice President and head of Alamo Group's Industrial Division commented, "We are pleased to get this project underway, as it has been one of our objectives since we acquired Super Products and is consistent with Alamo's overall goal of having fewer but bigger facilities."

Mike Vanden Heuvel, President of Alamo's Super Products subsidiary added, "This new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will allow us to achieve greater operational efficiency and meet our growth targets in both the municipal sector and our own vacuum truck rental operations."

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,440 employees and operates 26 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of September 30, 2018. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, geopolitical risk and trade disputes, acquisition integration issues and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

