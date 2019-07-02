Log in
Alamo : July 2019 Dividends Declared

07/02/2019

For:

Alamo Group Inc.

Contact: Dan Malone

EVP & CFO 830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board Marilynn Meek 212-827-3773

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas, July 2, 2019 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable July 29, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2019.

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,700 employees and operates 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of March 31, 2019. The corporate offices of Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

# # #

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 22:07:09 UTC
