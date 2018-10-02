Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Alamo Group, Inc.    ALG

ALAMO GROUP, INC. (ALG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/01 10:02:00 pm
89.95 USD   -1.81%
10:17aALAMO : October 2018 Dividends Declared
PU
10/01ALAMO GROUP INC : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
08/02ALAMO GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Alamo : October 2018 Dividends Declared

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 10:17am CEST

For:Alamo Group Inc.

Contact:Dan Malone EVP & CFO 830-372-9581

Financial Relations Board Marilynn Meek 212-827-3773

ALAMO GROUP INC. DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

SEGUIN, Texas, October 1, 2018 -- Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE: ALG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable October 26, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2018

Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Our products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. The Company, founded in 1969, has approximately 3,400 employees and operates 26 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil as of June 30, 2018. The corporate offices of

Alamo Group Inc. are located in Seguin, Texas and the headquarters for the Company's

European operations are located in Salford Priors, England.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause theCompany's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Amongthose factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market demand, competition, weather, seasonality, currency-related issues, and other risk factorslisted from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake anyobligation to update the information contained herein, which speaks only as of this date.

# # #

Disclaimer

Alamo Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 08:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALAMO GROUP, INC.
10:17aALAMO : October 2018 Dividends Declared
PU
10/01ALAMO GROUP INC. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
09/26ALAMO : J. J. Keller Announces 2018 Safety Professional of the Year Winners
AQ
08/25ALAMO : U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Kansas (Aug. 25)
AQ
08/02ALAMO GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01ALAMO : 2018 Second Quarter Results
PU
08/01ALAMO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/01ALAMO GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01ALAMO : Announces Record 2018 Second Quarter Results
PR
07/25ALAMO GROUP INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/01Alamo declares $0.11 dividend 
08/02Alamo Group's (ALG) CEO Ron Robinson on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/01Alamo beats by $0.20, beats on revenue 
07/18OTR GLOBAL : Farm equipment outlook worsens 
07/02Alamo declares $0.11 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 992 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 15,38
P/E ratio 2019 13,80
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 1 055 M
Chart ALAMO GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Alamo Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALAMO GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald A. Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roderick R. Baty Chairman
Dan Edward Malone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Grzelak Independent Director
Robert P. Bauer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALAMO GROUP, INC.-20.31%1 055
DEERE & COMPANY-3.61%48 643
TORO CO-8.95%6 394
LINDSAY CORPORATION13.65%1 062
ESCORTS LIMITED-22.36%1 034
YAMABIKO CORPORATION-21.82%546
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.